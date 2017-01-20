34°
News

Caravaning on the coast better than Bali?

Jasmine Minhas
| 20th Jan 2017 2:00 PM
TRAVELLERS: The Prosser's and Hardwick's are just two of the families that have contributed to the massive 26% increase in caravaning and camping holidays.
TRAVELLERS: The Prosser's and Hardwick's are just two of the families that have contributed to the massive 26% increase in caravaning and camping holidays. Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

FOR the Prosser and Hardwick families who hail from Sydney, it's really a no-brainer as to why Coffs is one of the state's hot spots for caravan and camping holiday goers.

Recounting tales of their 2016 visit, the families sit under the cool shade of their tent pitched for an 11th year in a row at Park Beach Holiday Park.

"The weather and the beaches keep bringing us back. Coffs is the only place we come back to every year,” said matriarch Cathy Prosser.

Daughter Jess agreed, "It's very nice and relaxing, we don't relax very much.”

The families, who travel in their caravan about three times a year, aren't the only Aussies who are enjoying caravaning rather than other forms of holidaying, according to figures recently released by Tourism Research Australia.

Caravan and camping holidays in NSW continue to grow in popularity, with a massive 26% increase in the number of holiday nights taken in 2016.

Around 16.9 million nights have been spent caravaning in NSW in the past year.

FUN IN THE SUN: Scenes at the Park Beach Holiday Park.
FUN IN THE SUN: Scenes at the Park Beach Holiday Park. Trevor Veale

"These are amazing figures which show how Australians' love of a caravan or camping holiday continues its rapid rise,” Caravan & Camping Industry Association CEO, Lyndel Gray said.

"We see from the overall domestic results that couples and families are increasingly engaging with caravan and camping holidays and more people are travelling with children, which reflects what our members are also seeing in their parks.”

Dr Stephen Saunders, Coffs Harbour City Council's Industry & Destination Development section leader, says the figures are being reflected in Coffs Harbour's visitor numbers.

"It's great, caravanning and camping is a very Aussie thing so it's going to happen for years and years and I don't see that changing.

"At certain times of the year there's very limited capacity, but even in those lull periods we've seen an increase in numbers.

"It's the beaches, the natural environment, and the people too.”

The Jackson family from Newcastle say the main thing that has drawn them back to Coffs for two years in a row was, indeed, the beaches.

"We were coming back from Queensland and dropped in and had a look around, and saw how nice Coffs was. We normally go to South West Rocks but we decided to come here instead,” said Anne-Marie Jackson.

The Jackson Family: Dean, Cooper, Lily and Anne-Marie.
The Jackson Family: Dean, Cooper, Lily and Anne-Marie. Trevor Veale

Back at the Prosser and Hardwick tent, Richard Hardwick says he loves to come to Coffs to go mountain bike riding.

Mrs Prosser adds the one thing travellers need to do when they visit Coffs is wait till nightfall, crack open a beer and watch the stars.

"Every year we say we won't come back, but we always come back,” she said.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  camping caravan coffs council holiday tourism

Coffs sees only one break and enter over Christmas

Coffs sees only one break and enter over Christmas

A campaign run between Coffs/Clarence Police and The Coffs Coast Advocate has seen an incredible reduction of around 73% in stealing offences over the holidays.

Smokin' hot for Australia Day

BARBIE BOYS: Brett and Garth Morrison are all geared up for Australia Day with Weber product

At this time of year you often hear, "Come round for a barbie.”

Win an A-League experience

Win a coach's perspective of Coffs' first ever A-League match

A Tapestry of Illumination

LIGHTNESS OF BEING: Artists Sharon Lamb (Scheherezade Photography) and Kerrie Swan (Little Black Swan Art).

THE foyer of Opal Cove Resort has been temporarily transformed.

Local Partners

Smokin' hot for Australia Day

Life on the Coffs Coast Coffs Coast in summer includes plenty of time eating outdoors with family and friends.

Wartime Women's Weeklys discovered under reno lino

RENO RELICS: Pages from the 1938 and 1940 editions of the Australian Women's Weekly Grafton man Rob Osborne found while renovating a house in South Grafton.

Amateur history buff enjoys finding 70+ year-old magazines.

Fans invited to meet Jets at training session

FLYING IN: Catch the Newcastle Jets at the free training session at the international stadium on Thursday.

Catch up with the Newcastle Jets at the free training session

Legendary batsman opens up

STAR: Sir Viv Richards.

Cricket hero Sir Viv Richards will tell his tale at Coffs race club

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

Chrissy Teigen likes her "soft" stretch marks

Chrissy Teigen likes her "soft" stretch marks

Chrissy Teigen decided to share a picture of her stretchmarks on Twitter and told her followers she likes them because they're "soft".

Naomie Harris in the dark over Daniel Craig's future as 007

Naomie Harris has no idea if Daniel Craig will be returning as 007

REVIEW: Will Kasey Chambers' Dragonfly take off with fans?

Kasey Chambers’ new album Dragonfly gets 3.5 stars from Cameron Adams.

CHAMBERS is back with her 11th studio album.

Ed Sheeran wants Beyonce collaboration

Ed Sheeran wants to record a duet with Beyoncé.

Nicole Kidman squirms through questions on Keith

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

'God, you guys are personal ... that’s for him to talk about'

Mark Salling's child porn court date cancelled

Mark Salling's upcoming court hearing has been cancelled

Steve Carell pulls cruel prank on fans of the office

Steve Carrell decided to pull a cruel prank on fans of The Office

PERFECT LITTLE SHED...

Unit 2/175B Orlando Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Commercial 0 0 $215,000

This tidy shed has a floor area of approximately 83sqm with its own internal amenities and roller door access. Driveway access to the tenancy is via Druitt...

On top of the world...

91 Sealy Lookout Drive, Korora 2450

House 3 2 2 Auction

Positioned approximately 300 metres above sea level, this property boasts some of the most breathtaking views that the Coffs Coast has to offer. Located at the top...

Charming three bedroom home

12 Halpin Street, Bellingen 2454

House 3 1 2 $399,000

Don't let the modest streetscape fool you. This elevated 3 bedroom timber cottage hides a captivating character and charm within. The split level design and high...

Vendors Relocating

13 Ridgewood Drive, Raleigh 2454

House 3 2 4 $629,000

This beautifully designed 3 bedroom residence is the epitome of Raleigh living, where the country lifestyle is found approximately 20 minutes from Coffs Harbour...

Just sit back and enjoy the view!

7 Tranquility Drive, Korora 2450

House 3 2 2 $549,000 ...

Highset to capture dramatic ocean and mountain views, 7 Tranquility Drive is the answer to the ultimate in coastal living. Freestanding and designed to make the...

Neat and tidy villa in a convenient location

1/107 Argyll Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $280,000 ...

This low maintenance brick and tile villa is perfectly positioned within Coffs Harbour and offers a peaceful setting as it is placed at the end of a cul-de-sac...

Feels Like Home

6 Gundagai Place, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $439,000

This immaculate 3 bedroom home, is neat as a pin. Lovingly restored its now got a few mod cons, whilst keeping true to its original heritage. A level walk to...

Headland Home with Stunning Views

26 Ocean Street, Woolgoolga 2456

House 4 3 2 $990,000

This two storey brick home with rear lane access has a gorgeous north aspect which exposes beach and ocean views. The main living area is extremely spacious and...

Amazing Modern Home Nestled in Woolgoolga

2/21 Fawcett Street, Woolgoolga 2456

House 3 2 3 $780,000

Nestled at the top of the hill with only minutes' walk to beach & central Woolgoolga this modern contemporary built weatherboard home is a must to inspect. Upper...

Home Sweet Home

1 McIntosh Crescent, Woolgoolga 2456

House 3 2 2 $499,000

If you are looking for perfection, than this immaculate home located in a very popular area sitting high on a corner block will tick all the boxes, it has been...

Steady growth in a Coffs buyer's market

Boambee stood out as the region's most expensive suburb for houses with a $650,000 median sale price.

Lower price ranges stand out as Coffs property best sellers

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

THIS YEAR: An artist impression of the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield.

Aveo Springfield unveiled this month, homes ready by July

Our coastline suburbs offer cheapest beach living in NSW

GOING CHEAP: You can snap up a property at Nambucca Heads for as little as $95,000.

Could you imagine buying a beach property for less than $100,000?

KNIFE-EDGE: The housing tightrope we now face

Even the smallest interest rate rise will be hard for some to handle.

One if five home owners at risk, according to new analysis

Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

SALE CONFIRMED: The Gympie Regional Realty team which sold the Ramsey property are (back) Mel Gastigar, Dorothy Palmer and Margaret Cochrane, with (front) home seller Terri-Jayne Ramsey.

Ramsey family played a huge role in Gympie's growth.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!