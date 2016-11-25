28°
Caravan park to expand

Keagan Elder
| 25th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
ACCESS GRANTED: Coffs Harbour City councillors voted unanimously for the proposed plan to allow for the expansion for the Bonville Caravan Park.
ACCESS GRANTED: Coffs Harbour City councillors voted unanimously for the proposed plan to allow for the expansion for the Bonville Caravan Park.

A PLANNING proposal which allowed for the expansion of the Bonville Caravan Park was voted unanimously for by councillors at Thursday's council meeting.

This followed the endorsement by council on June 23 for a "gateway determination” for NSW Planning and Environment.

Councillor John Arkan, who moved the motion, said the plan to allow for the expansion was one of the ongoing projects which played a part in the interesting way Coffs was expanding.

He endorsed the planning proposal for the expansion of the Bonville Caravan Park, on Pine Creek Way south of Coffs Harbour.

Cr Arkan welcomed the idea of further developments outside of Coffs Harbour.

He said council should continue to do what it was doing in making "a balanced approach to both sides of our cities and western sides of our city”.

"That'll give new and existing residents the benefit of choice.”

All councillors voted for the planning proposal, apart from Michael Adendorff who was absent from the meeting.

Coffs Coast Advocate


