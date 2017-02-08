Firies rush to Bunnings car fire, Pacific Hwy crash

CAR FIRE: Firefighters extinguish a car on fire at Coffs Harbour Bunnings on Wednesday, February 8.

FIREFIGHTERS rushed to two separate car incidents in Coffs Harbour this afternoon.

Crews are currently at the scene of a burning car at Bunnings.

In a separate incident, Coffs Harbour Fire and Rescue crews attended a crash on the Pacific Hwy at Hurley Dr.

Coffs Harbour Fire and Rescue station officer Mick Kearns said crews reached the two vehicle crash, where one had rear ended the other, at 1.13pm.

Mr Kearns said one driver was transported to hospital with a suspected broken ankle.

He said there was also a minor oil spill.

According to Live Traffic NSW one of three southbound lanes are closed.