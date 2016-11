FIRE OUT: Rural Fire Service crews extinguish a car fire on Bonville Station Rd.

A BURNING car was extinguished by Rural Fire Service crews on a roadside.

A Rural Fire Service spokesman said they received the call about the fire on Bonville Station Rd, Bonville, at 12.48pm today.

There were no injuries reported.

A car billows flames on Bonville Station Rd. Contributed

The spokesman said the fire had been extinguished and the car had been removed from the scene by a tow truck.

He said the cause of the fire was unknown.