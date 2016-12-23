Capture the scenes of summer and win!

STUNNING: Chris Fenech's image 'Horses on Boambee Beach' featuring rider Jess Honeysett won last year's I Am Summer competition on the Coffs Coast.

IT'S summer, so let's celebrate.

Today we open our annual reader photograph competition - and we're desperate to give a feature-packed Nikon Key Mission 170 camera, worth $579, to one lucky reader.

Simply take a photo that best captures what summer means to you and send it to us. Could it be any easier?

Last year, Chris Fenech of HWH Stables won our competition for his shot 'Horses on Boambee Beach' featuring rider Jess Honeysett.

Over the duration of the competition we got hundreds of pictures and some were so good they made the front page.

Can you get there this time?

Get out your camera or your phone and get snapping.

You can enter by clicking here or via email: editor@coffscoast advocate.com.au.

In each edition over summer we'll publish the pick of the images as we help to share the essence of summer on the Coffs Coast.

Promotion period runs 22/12/2016 to 15/01/17.

NSW Permit #LTPS/16