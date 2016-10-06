27°
News

VIDEO: Campers' scary brush with Station Creek fire

Clair Morton
| 7th Oct 2016 5:00 AM Updated: 7:14 AM
SMOKE AND FIRE: Holiday-maker Hannah Winter took this photo as she and her partner were being evacuated from the Pebbly Beach campground in the early hours of Saturday morning.
SMOKE AND FIRE: Holiday-maker Hannah Winter took this photo as she and her partner were being evacuated from the Pebbly Beach campground in the early hours of Saturday morning. Hannah Winter

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THICK smoke engulfed the car as Hannah Winter and her partner drove through the Station Creek fire.

"It was absolutely terrifying," she said.

"The smoke was so thick it was in the car, stinging our eyes. We could see the fire burning to the edges of the road."

The Port Stephens resident and her partner Clive were camping with friends at Pebbly Beach when they got the order to evacuate on Friday night.

Ms Winter said they arrived at the camping ground on Wednesday and had settled in for a five-day holiday.

It was her first trip away since undergoing back surgery and something she had been looking forward to ever since.

"On Thursday we set up the big pergola, and Friday at about midday we cracked a beer and had a few drinks," she said.

"About 3pm the ranger came around and said we were on standby because the smoke was getting a bit thick, but that it was still far away. The couple we were with started to get stuff together but I didn't think much of it, I thought she'll be right.

"We couldn't see the fire, but we saw the smoke getting thicker and thicker, and then we saw the helicopters and a plane with a siren going."

By 8pm the fire was getting too close for comfort to the remote bush site, which is only accessible through a water crossing around low tide, and the evacuation orders were given by the ranger.

Low tide was not until 2.10am, however, so campers spent a nervous few hours waiting until they could cross.

"We went hammer and tong and threw everything into the car, and I just thought god I hope we make it out," Ms Winter said.

"You could really hear that eerie crackling, burning sound, and for that last two hours we were biting our fingernails."

When the tide was low enough, they made the water crossing and were escorted through the worst of the fire by fire-fighters.

"Hats off to the firies and ranger Rob," she said.

"They did a great job escorting people out."

Fortunately, Ms Winters' father lives in Coffs Harbour, so they went straight to his doorstep at 3am. They are now back on holiday a bit closer to home, at a caravan park.

"I wasn't going to let it ruin my R'N'R," she said, "but I don't think I'll go to Pebbly Beach again. We were looking at the map two days later and literally went right to the edge of the beach."

The fire last weekend burnt through about 3400 hectares of land, including 1800 hectares of state forest and hardwood plantation, and 1600 hectares of National Park Land.

On paper it appears to have burnt right through the Pebbly Beach camp ground, but a National Parks and Wildlife Service spokeswoman said fire crews worked closely with support from the air, to ensure there was no damage to any infrastructure in the area.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  bushfire, editors picks, fire, national parks and wildlife service, station creek

VIDEO: Campers' scary brush with Station Creek fire

VIDEO: Campers' scary brush with Station Creek fire

THICK smoke engulfed the car as Hannah Winter and her partner drove through the Station Creek fire.

Homelessness to be topic of discussion

Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser said homelessness doesn't discriminate.

PROVIDING assistance to people before they become homeless

Bushfire forces campers south

ALTERNATIVE: Red Rock hosted campers who were evacuated due to the Barcoongere State Forest fire.

Bushfire north of Corindi forces campers to evacuate

Dutch tourist advertising for Aussie man to marry

STILL CHASING: Dutch traveller Kate is still after her Aussie cowboy and said she might look to Queensland.

Attention all single men 20 to 27

Local Partners

Bridge could be closed for four months

One of the Clarence Valley's oldest operational bridges will undergo a restoration program in 2017

BUSHFIRE UPDATE: Camping grounds remain closed

While crowds flocked to the Australian National Goanna Pulling Championships at Wooli thick smoke from a bushfire burning nearby at Station Creek Rd was visible on Sunday, 2nd October, 2016.

Camping grounds remain closed as crews deepen containment lines

Neil Young brings The Monsanto Years to Bluesfest

In this May 18, 2016 photo, Neil Young poses for a portrait in Calabasas, Calif., to promote his new album, \"Earth.\" Available June 24, the album is a collection of 13 live songs interspersed with the sounds of crickets, frogs, crows, bees and other animals Young recorded in his backyard. The 70-year-old singer-songwriter said he didnt set out to make an album about the planet. The theme just emerged as he chose the best performances from his past year on tour. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

The Canadian will perform with Lukas Nelson's Promise of the Real

Latest deals and offers

Little Big Town, Kip Moore join 2017 CMC Rocks line-up

Little Big Town, Kip Moore join 2017 CMC Rocks line-up

LEE Kernaghan, Adam Harvey and The McClymonts are also on the festival's 10th anniversary bill.

  • News

  • 7th Oct 2016 8:00 AM

Gears of War 4 review: Let the nightmares begin

There's no shortage of intense action in Gears of War 4

Latest in $1 billion franchise is brutal, bloody and very addictive

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E6 - the best date of the show

Georgia Love in a scene from The Bachelorette. Supplied by Channel 10.

Two single dates and the boys get oiled up for Australian women.

Ryan says bye to The Bachelorette

Noosa's Ryan Palk was a contestant on The Bachelorette.

FORMER Noosa bachelor is a single sailor once more.

MOVIE REVIEW: The Girl on the Train gets lost along the way

Emily Blunt in a scene from the movie The Girl on the Train.

THRILLER has ambitious idea but suffers from strange dialogue.

"Transcending with herculean heaviness'

The cover of the new Gone is Gone album. Photo Contributed

Dream team create album

Gruen finale out-rates The X Factor and The Bachelorette

Gruen host Wil Anderson, centre, with panelists Todd Sampson and Russel Howcroft.

THE ABC's ad show finishes on a high in most successful season yet.

&quot;Franks on Edgar&quot; @ The Jetty!

1-6/39 Edgar Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 2 2 Price Range...

Coming soon on a prime site just moments to it all, but in such a tranquil position is "Franks on Edgar", a stunning new complex of six luxury homes. In the heart...

For the discerning buyer, this is absolute prime real estate...

2/17 Charlesworth Bay Rd, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 3 2 $1,300,000 ...

There are so many reasons why this very special exclusive address is heralded as the absolute "jewel in the crown" by the privileged residents who choose to make...

Breathtaking ocean views, blue chip location, superb quality of build...

12 Macauleys Headland Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 Contact agent

This very special property will take your breath away given the outstanding ocean views, quality of build and a "blue chip location" in one of Coffs Harbour's...

Ocean glimpses, 200 metres to the beach

54 Ironbark Avenue, Sandy Beach 2456

House 3 1 1 $465,000

Boasting high on the hill with a northeast position you will be impressed by this immaculate weather board home. Built by a local builder, all living & bedrooms...

Brand New, High on the hill, Safety beach

5 Humpback Crescent, Safety Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 $575,000

With the beach & golf course down the road this brand new home is on the Market and ready for the new owners to move in. Boasting 3 living areas the home has 4...

1012m2 Woolgoolga block, North facing, ocean &amp; island views

21 Nelson Street, Woolgoolga 2456

House 2 1 $659,000

Woolgoolga is booming! And these north facing, island and ocean view blocks are selling fast. Boasting a huge 1012 m2 block, medium to high density Zoning and only...

PEACE, TRANQUILITY, LOCATION

102 Woolgoolga Creek Road, Woolgoolga 2456

House 3 1 2 $629,000

This exceptional property of 2.28ha is the perfect place to raise a family, the kids could explore here from sunrise to sunset. Rarely do properties like this come...

Beachfront Oasis

13 Pipeclay Close, Corindi Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 $949,000

Backing onto the sand dunes with direct access to the beach, this extremely private beachfront home situated in a quiet cul de sac offers the ultimate coastal...

Coastal Charm At Arrawarra

24 Arrawarra Beach Road, Arrawarra 2456

House 3 2 1 NEW PRICE...

Perfectly positioned in the much sought after beach village of Arrawarra, you'll discover a stunningly renovated and rejuvenated queenslander style residence that...

Super sized home with super views

60 Dammerel Crescent, Emerald Beach 2456

House 5 3 2 $935,000

Renovated to high standard this stunning multi level home captures sweeping ocean and hinterland views.Featuring mostly hardwood flooring throughout the living...

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

Spring property hard to find

SHORT ON SELLERS: Spring is yet to see the usual influx of vendors keen to sell.

Spring selling season off to a slow start