Top fun: from the classroom to the cockpit

Wendy Andrews | 9th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
Air cadets look over airforce spartan aircraft at Coffs airport.Cadet under Officer Sarah Welsh.. 28 October 2016
Air cadets look over airforce spartan aircraft at Coffs airport.Cadet under Officer Sarah Welsh.. 28 October 2016

THE roar of the engines was barely audible through the torrential rain. A storm cell had hit the Coffs Coast forcing the Royal Australian Air Force C-27J Spartan to abort the planned 4pm landing at Coffs Harbour Airport. The pilot had no choice but to fly south and wait it out.

Also "waiting it out" was a small group of Australian Air Force Cadets from 331 Squadron eagerly looking through the terminal glass searching the sky for the return of the Spartan.

It's not every day a C-27J Spartan lands at Coffs Harbour, but then it's not every day a local Cadet wins the Governor's Sword of Honour for Excellence award.

The award celebrates the 75th anniversary of Australian Air Cadets and Cadet Under Officer (CUO) Sarah Welsh, from 331 Squadron, is the first recipient. As part of her award she was told she would receive an "ADF Experience".

By 5pm the storm disappeared and the wheels of the C-27J Spartan hit the tarmac.

"I had no idea what the ADF experience was going to be, but when I found out I was so thrilled, especially to share the experience with others from my squadron," CUO Welsh said.

"I was really just soaking it all in. And to see the faces of the other cadets enjoying it, especially the younger ones, was wonderful."

The Coffs Harbour Air Force Cadets were provided with a familiarisation flight and static display at the airport, after which CUO Welsh joined the Spartan's flight crew on a night sortie and navigation exercise.

The Spartan, based at RAAF Base Richmond, is a recent replacement for the aging Caribou and will improve Air Force's ability to move people, equipment and supplies.

"I was invited to sit in the back of the cockpit," she said.

"You could see for kilometres; inland over the ranges was amazing. We did a touch and go at Walcha where the wheels just touched the ground and then we took off again - that was surreal. You don't do that on a Coffs to Sydney flight."

"My Commanding Officer, FLTLT (AAFC) Deborah Hoiles and I also went up for a night sortie with night vision goggles. It was unbelievable how clear it was. I could see the stars. There was a storm to one side and each time the lighting stuck was amazing. We then put on harnesses and the back door was open. That was an experience I'll always remember."

CUO Welsh worked hard to receive the Governor's Sword of Honour for Excellence. It is a three-step process where Commanding Officers nominate candidates, this then progresses to regional and state level where cadets are drilled, quizzed on ADF knowledge and interviewed by panels until it's down to just five cadets. It wasn't until she heard her name called at the vice regal reception in Sydney that CUO Welsh learned of her win.

"It was such a rush, so many emotions."

At 18, Sarah has just completed HSC at Macksville High School and has her career well mapped after receiving an offer to study engineering at the Australian Defence Academy in 2017. She joins a long list of cadets who go on to rewarding careers in the ADF.

"Almost 33% of permanent defence force personnel have a background in air cadets, in fact the pilot of this visiting Spartan aircraft is an ex-cadet," said said FLTLT (AAFC) Deborah Hoiles CO 331 SQN.

"We have 40 cadets in our squadron right now and will doing another intake in January."

Coffs Coast Advocate
