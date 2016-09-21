Buskers ready to entertain

IT'S only four more sleeps until the 2016 Buskers Festival hits town and at 'Buskers Central' last minute preparations are running at a feverish pace.

"It's all hands on deck, extra staff have been drafted in for the event and we're lucky to have some great volunteers to assist,” said organiser John Logan.

"We have the biggest number of performers ever with just over 100 hitting the streets and stages.

"Of course 40 of them are in one group, Just Dance and Cheer cheerleaders but even if you take that out, you still have over 60 local and visiting performers.”

The numbers add up to a whole lot of entertainment with 24 acts at different eight venues during seven days starting September 25.

The first event is Sunday at Harbourside Markets, on Tuesday it's Kids Day at the Racing Club with Sydney hip hop group Phly Crew featured along with a group of 40 cheerleaders.

Avoid queues on Kids Day and grab your tickets this week online.

The Buskers Festival Program is available at coffsharbourbuskers.com and in Saturday's Advocate.