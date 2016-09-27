Buskers are back and set to entertain

THEY'RE back and it's a packed program.

The 2016 International Buskers & Comedy Festival has a diverse line up with plenty of crowd favourites and something for all ages and tastes.

Some of the highlights include the Phly Crew and Just Dance & Cheer cheerleaders who will both be at Kids Day on Tuesday.

African acrobats, Zimboyz will have you on the edge of your seat with their chair balancing, human pyramids, fire hoops, and Chinese pole.

Dream State Circus are performing for one day only and will put a smile on your face while the Gold Man from Chile practices the art of levitation right before your eyes.

Super Sam from New Zealand was such a crowd favourite he has been asked to return and also from New Zealand is a one-of-kind act "yoga with spice" known as Coriander.

The twisted ladder show with Cody Freeman will thrill with dangerous acrobatics and Dr Rhythm is bringing it with beat-boxing.

BMX Bandit, as the suggest is a trick cyclist and Bodane Hattien will entertain with magic, comedy and fire.

It all starts tomorrow at Harbourside Markets and continues at various venues until October 2.