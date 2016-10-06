26°
Bushfire forces campers south

6th Oct 2016 6:59 PM
ALTERNATIVE: Red Rock hosted campers who were evacuated due to the Barcoongere State Forest fire.
ALTERNATIVE: Red Rock hosted campers who were evacuated due to the Barcoongere State Forest fire.

CAMPERS have been forced to evacuate from campgrounds near the Barcoongere State Forest bushfire.

At this stage, National Parks and Wildlife Service has advised the Station Creek and Pebbly Beach campgrounds will remain closed.

Some holidaymakers travelled 40 minutes south to Red Rock.

Red Rock Holiday Parks manager Geoff Wruck said the park hosted a family that was evacuated from one of the affected campgrounds near the burning forest from Saturday until Monday.

Mr Wruck said he was lucky to find space for the family as the park was at 85% capacity.

Corinidi Beach Holiday Park was fully booked for the long weekend, with no vacancies available to take in evacuated campers.

Mr Wruck said Red Rock had experienced a smoky few days as the blaze continued to burn in the north.

NSW Forestry has warned dry conditions forecast for the coming days threatened to spark sporadic burning throughout the national park.

Forestry Corporation NSW operations manager Tom Newby said crews would be monitoring the area in the coming weeks as the weather warmed up.

He said October was usually one of the driest months of the year and the fire was relatively large compared to previous bushfires in the area.

Efforts are continuing to keep the blaze contained, with NPWS crews on the ground and helicopters also flying overhead to monitor it.

Topics:  barcoongre state forest, bushfire, campers, red rock

