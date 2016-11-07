29°
Broken beer bottle allegedly used in assault

Keagan Elder
| 7th Nov 2016 2:00 PM
Emergency services attend a scene of an assault on Ocean Pde on Sunday, November 6.
Emergency services attend a scene of an assault on Ocean Pde on Sunday, November 6. Frank Redward

POLICE are currently investigating an incident at Park Beach where three males were assaulted, allegedly with a broken beer bottle.

Coffs-Clarence LAC Detective Inspector Darren Jameson addressed media today and said police were called to the incident just after 10.30pm on Ocean Pde.

"Investigations thus far have established an 18, 24 and 25-year-old males were attacked after leaving a licenced premises," he said.

Det Inspt. Jameson said some of the injuries included quite severe lacerations and alleged to have been caused by a broken beer bottle.

"The injuries to sustained to two of the males have been quite severe," he said.

"The weapon that was used was a broken beer bottle found on the ground which caused serious injuries."

Det Inspt. Jameson said the injuries needed to be treated at the hospital.

A Mid North Coast Local Health District spokeswoman said the 24-year-old male was discharged from hospital this morning.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Det Inspt. Jameson said the incident was broken up by members of the public and thanked them for their effort.

He said he was concerned over the level of violence in the attack and did not rule out the involvement of drugs and alcohol.

"It's indicative of the problems we are having here with not only drugs but also alcohol, in particular cannabis and methamphetamine," he said

"We currently have an 18-year-old here in Coffs Harbour police station waiting to assist police with their inquiries and in particular our detectives office."

Det Inspt. Jameson said police were still investigating and were interested in another male suspect, described as indigenous and aged between 14 and 18.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs harbour editors picks ocean parade paramedics park beach police

