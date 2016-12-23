Bringing food to the table

FOR those who struggle to put food on their plates, Christmas is not always such a merry time.

However, Lifehouse Care have been trying to ease the burden of food prices for those who need a little extra support this Christmas, thanking Woolworths Toormina for their generous donations.

Lifehouse Care run a number of pantries around the local area every year, providing fruit, vegetables and bread at lower prices for those who receive government support.

"The pantries help low income earners to attain food at low cost so they can have a decent standard of living,” said Lifehouse Care Multi-Site Manager Steve Adams.

"Woolworths Toormina have been providing fruit, veges and bread for the past four years for free to help support the community.”

Volunteers Noel and Denise Jones have been working tirelessly to keep the pantries running, dedicating six days of the week assisting the community and making sure food is stocked and fresh.

The pantries offer $11 and $22 bundles of groceries for those who have a pension or Health Care Card.