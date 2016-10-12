22°
PLANE CRASH: 60-year-old man 'lucky to be alive'

Tim Howard
| 12th Oct 2016 2:31 PM

UPDATE, 4PM: A 60-year-old Gold Coast man is in hospital following a light aircraft crash in South Grafton this afternoon.

"The couple are lucky to be alive" Coffs/Clarence duty officer, Inspector Darren Williams said.

"It is not known whether the crash was caused by mechanical fault or human error."

The man had head injuries and was taken to Grafton Base Hospital for observations.

Full story to follow.

 

UPDATE, 3PM: Authorities have cordoned off the area of a light aircraft accident to a suspected fuel leak.

Police, ambulance, fire and SES crews all attended the scene, with an ambulance vehicle departing at low speed a short time ago.

It is understood the accident occurred about 400m from Southampton Road, near South Grafton Aerodrome.

 

Emergency services attend a light plane crash near South Grafton Aerodrome on Wednesday, 12th October, 2016.
Emergency services attend a light plane crash near South Grafton Aerodrome on Wednesday, 12th October, 2016. Tim Howard

 

EARLIER: Emergency services rushed to a plane crash at South Grafton Aerodrome soon after 2pm this afternoon.

A Grafton Police spokesperson confirmed police were attending the scene of a light aircraft accident.

"A plane has crashed at South Grafton Aerodrome shortly after takeoff," the spokesperson said.

"A couple of people have been injured and are being treated by ambulance."

More to come

No Caption
No Caption Bill North
Grafton Daily Examiner

