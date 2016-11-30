Breakfast of champions

EXCITED: Peter and Wendy Barrett, with Marty Phillips from the Coffs Hotel, look forward to a fun-filled morning.

SUPPORTING men and women who have been part of rugby league, the North Coast Men of League will be holding its race day breakfast at a new location.

The breakfast will be held at the Coffs Hotel for the first time in the eight years it's been running.

All members and the public are invited to come along and enjoy the morning, with an 8.30am breakfast, raffles, memorabilia and guest speakers, before heading off for an afternoon at the races on Gold Cup Day.

Men of League provides support and assistance to men, women and their families who have been associated with rugby league, whether they were players, worked in the canteen, were referees or administrators.

From medical operations, grants, fundraising, rehabilitation equipment and visits, the group is all about supporting its community and helping out in many different ways.

On average, members of North Coast Men of League pay welfare visits to about 20 people a year.

Buses will be provided for transport from the Coffs Hotel to the racecourse to watch the Gold Cup, which was previously postponed due to weather.

Tickets cost $40 and must be purchased before the event on Friday, December 9.

For more information or to buy tickets, phone the Coffs Hotel on 6652 3817 or Peter Barrett on 0414 227 068.