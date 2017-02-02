Break out your tartan, the Bay City Rollers are back.

IF YOU have to ask "who are the Bay City Rollers?" you obviously weren't around during the glam music era of the 1970s and early '80s.

Billed as the biggest group since the Beatles, the lads from Scotland had smash hits with Bye Bye Baby, Give A Little Love and Shang-A-Lang, and had a huge following of mainly teen girls.

Their songs were on our record players, their posters were in TV Week, their faces were on Countdown and their concerts sold out. We couldn't get enough of the boys from Edinburgh.

Wearing their signature tartan, Woody, Les, Eric, Alan and Derek sang their hearts out to screaming teenage fans as Rollermania gripped the music world.

In 2015 The Bay City Rollers, including Les McKeown, Stuart "Woody" Wood and Alan Longmuir announced they were reforming and would play a show at Glasgow. After that success the boys decided to suit up in the tartan once more and go out on the road.

Wendy Andrews

And that road has led them to the Coffs Coast with a gig at C.ex Coffs on July 9.

Tartan-mania is back and the lads are coming to town to give back to their fans who have supported them all through the early days.

"We're doing it for the glory of Scotland and the glory of the tartan," said singer Les McKeown.

Were you a roller girl?

See the boys at C.ex Coffs, July 9, tickets at venue.