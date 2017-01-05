Bowling for your local surf life savers

FUN DAY: Woolgoolga Surf Life Saving Club are holding their annual fundraiser.

ENJOY a Sunday of bowling and a chance to win great prizes.

The Woolgoolga Surf Life Saving Club are holding their 40th annual Black and White Charity Bowls Day tomorrow.

Held at Woolgoolga Bowling Club and starting at 9.30am, the day will comprise morning bowls with mufti four combinations followed by a sausage sizzle lunch and raffle prizes.

Raffle tickets will be available throughout

the day for loads of

prizes including a

Weber Q and an outdoor setting.

In the past, money raised from the event has gone towards rescue equipment.

Surf Club president Les Pepper said this year's funds would help build

the new surf club and purchase more rescue equipment.

Entry is $10 and everyone is welcome to come along and enjoy the fun family day to support their local surf lifesavers.

Bookings can be made by calling the bowls office on 6691 9239 or Denis on

0419 440 841.