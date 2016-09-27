Boardwalk fix a step closer to completion

ALMOST THERE: Coffs Harbour International Marina manager Elise Currey is hopeful the boardwalk to Muttonbird Island will finish in time for the Christmas holidays.

AFTER months of delays, a finished date for the marina boardwalk is finally in sight.

Coffs Harbour International Marina manager Elise Currey said work started on repairs to the boardwalk on Tuesday this week and would finish in time for the Christmas holidays at the latest.

The boardwalk, which allows access to Muttonbird Island, was destroyed by a storm earlier in the year.

Ms Currey said contractors appointed by her insurers arrived on Monday and got out on the water by Tuesday.

"The barge has arrived to commence the rebuild of the boardwalk in the marina itself,” she said.

"This means access to Muttonbird Island will re-open sooner rather than later.”

Ms Currey said the reason for the delays on works, which were originally planned to be finished by mid-October, had taken so long was because most works involved were underwater.

"There's not a lot we can do about it because of all the other projects (taking place at the marina),” she said.

"It's a lot later than expected because the work is so specific and we don't have the access to the break wall and it's all water based.

"These projects are tricky because a lot of problems are underwater.”

Despite these issues, Ms Currey said the walkway could be completed in as little as a month as she understood the foundations were still in reasonable order.

Ms Currey said there were also pieces of the boardwalk which could be re-used which would help keep its aesthetic.

She said the boardwalk would be a like-for-like repair job because of the constraints of its insurance.