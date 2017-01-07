Bluewater trophy catches

CRACKER CATCH: Sam French is the Fish of the Week winner with this blue marlin he landed on the shelf and released in healthy condition. See video at fromtheflybridge.com.

A WEEK of southerlies has added some clarity to the bluewater and the big fish have been on the bite.

Sam French of Mullaway has landed what is thought to be one of the first blue marlins caught this season off the Coffs Coast.

Sam was fishing on local game boat Foreign Exchange when the drag sounded.

The fish measured 235cm from tail fork to lower jaw tip, which puts it in the 120kg category.

It was tagged with a Department of Primary Industries billfish tag after a 25-minute fight out in 250 metres on the edge of the continental shelf.

For his nice catch and release effort, Sam wins a pair of Mangrove Jacks sunglasses and a cap from BrightEyes Coffs Harbour.

Korben Hart, 8, with his amberjack which he caught at South Solitary Island. "After a tug on the line and a big battle I caught my biggest catch yet.”

While there are a few nice catches entered this week, we couldn't go past Korben Hart, 8, and the nice looking amberjack he landed at South Solitary Island.

His biggest catch yet.

Korben also wins a pair of sunnies from BrightEyes for the kids catch of the week.

Well done.

As far as fishing goes they say the good oil comes from the best catches of others.

The fisherman's almanac linking fish behaviour to the barometer and lunar phases says while this weekend should be "fair conditions” (and we hope this column proves it wrong next Saturday) we are in for two coming weekends of cracking "good” fishing.

Fish of the week - my mate Tom Chipman with a nice kingfish.

Anyhow consulting the fountain of fishing knowledge, FishBrain plus some local rumour we are told bream are being landed in Urunga Lagoon, and in the river at Mylestom mostly on prawns and nippers, while big flatties are rising for poppers on the sand flats all in time for this weekend's Putt Bennett Family Fishing Festival.

Out wide and FishBrain angler bmiosge landed a nice blue marlin while D. Thompson also brought a black marlin to the boat.

We hear Mulloway are also being landed in rivers and gutters at night on live bait and octopus tentacles.

Nick Schilling with a 32kg bull shark he landed and successfully released on an Ian Miller Raider 5-10kg rod with a 4000 sol reel and 10kg braid. He said he caught the shark near the lighthouse on South Solitary Island.

