Bluebottles washed about in unseasonal winds

Keagan Elder
| 11th Jan 2017 12:30 PM
WASHED UP: A clump of bluebottles washed up on Boambee Beach.
WASHED UP: A clump of bluebottles washed up on Boambee Beach.

UNSEASONAL onshore winds have for the most part kept bluebottles at bay.

Coffs Harbour City Council lifeguard Greg Hackfath said there had been few cases of bluebottle stings over the holidays, although there were a few at the weekend.

"The weekend was pretty bad. Otherwise it's been pretty good,” he said.

Greg said unseasonable north-easterly winds were regularly hitting beaches along the Coffs Coast at the time of year winds usually died down.

He said this was usually the time of year he expected more bluebottles but so far they have been few and far between.

Greg said if you do get stung by a bluebottle, hot water is the best treatment, not vinegar.

"Hot water, as much as you can actually stand. It is very, very beneficial,” he said.

