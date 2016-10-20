Blooming Woolgoolga

paper flowers art project for as part of metal health awareness month on the grass reserve outside the Woolgoolga pool. Linda Dickson-Battye, Fiona Bennell, Merran Storrie.. 18 October 2016

HANDMADE flowers have brought colour to mental health in Woolgoolga.

The town has organised a community driven project for Mental Health Awareness Month.

Over a thousand colourful handmade flowers have been collectively made by locals over the last three months.

From primary schools, community groups, two-year-olds to 92-year-olds, the people of Woolgoolga have been involved in the project.

Community Creations project founder, community artist and urban designer, Fiona Bennell said the flowers this year will have a hidden message in their leaves for when they are picked.

Ms Bennel said the idea is to raise peoples spirits and awareness of mental health.

Last week, eight residents from the Woolgoolga Retirement Village planted 50 flowers they created over the past three months.

People who have made a flower are invited to plant them in the reserve outside the Woolgoolga Swimming Pool any time until the end of October.

Founder of Enrich & Connect and joint Community Creations co-founder, Merran Storrie, said this program is about connecting the community and creating a sense of belonging.

Ms Storrie said, the project "Aims to improve the mental wellbeing of individuals and our community as a whole.”

Flower making kits are still available from local businesses including Rustic Mezedes, The Next Phrase, Carlos IGA, Bodyworks, Amcal Pharmacy and Key Employment.

Flowers will be on display for locals and tourists until mid-November.

Visitors will be allowed to pick a flower from the bloom at the conclusion of the display and receive an uplifting message for a gold coin donation.

All proceeds raised will go to headspace in Coffs Harbour for their youth mental health programs.

For further details, visit Facebook page: Woolgoolga Community Creations