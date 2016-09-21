21°
News

Biker revs up for charity

Keagan Elder
| 21st Sep 2016 12:00 PM
Native Suns Motorcycle Club Coffs Harbour branch president Ray 'Razor' Johnson is planning a charity fundraiser.
Native Suns Motorcycle Club Coffs Harbour branch president Ray 'Razor' Johnson is planning a charity fundraiser. Keagan Elder

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

DETERMINED to avoid the negative stigma associated with bikie gangs, a Coffs Harbour motorcyclist is steering his club in a positive direction.

Ray 'Razor' Johnson is the president of the Coffs Harbour branch of the Native Sons Motorcycle Club (NSMC) which was founded in January last year.

The club was originally formed in Taranaki, New Zealand but now has a worldwide reach with branches in Australia and America.

Mr Johnson said the club is focussed on helping the wider community with a series of values adopted from the traditional Maori community.

He said the club's constitution makes its aims clear, stating "Native Sons will always express love and hospitality toward people” and "will not commit a crime”.

Mr Johnson joined NSMC about two years ago after being introduced to the club while attending a bike show. He said the club allowed him to combine his two passions of riding motorbikes and helping people.

He said the friendly nature of the club members had been what initially appealed to him.

"Everyone treats you as a family member,” he said.

"Just everybody was open. (It's) just a family involved club.”

With the Coffs Harbour branch now established, Mr Johnson is looking to attract more members and hopes to eventually establish a bike show in the region.

"We're just starting to get our Coffs chapter started now,” he said.

One of the first projects the Coffs Harbour branch of the NSMC has planned is a joint fundraiser to benefit the Kids with Cancer Foundation of Australia and a toddler who was born with a rare heart condition.

Ethan Chapman, was born on June 8 with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, meaning the left side of his heart did not develop fully.

The fundraiser will be held at the Coramba Hotel on October 29.

For details about the fundraiser or for more information about NSMC, contact Ray Johnson on 0405759072.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  kids with cancer foundation australia, motorcycle club, native sons motorcycle club, native sons motorcycle club coffs harbour

Biker revs up for charity

Biker revs up for charity

Determined to avoid the negative stigma associated with bikie gangs, a Coffs Harbour motorcyclist is steering his club in a positive direction.

Buskers ready to entertain

It's only four more sleeps until the 2016 Buskers Festival hits town

Lawyers sink teeth into Baird's greyhound ban

A Federal Court challenge to the NSW greyhound racing ban could see the legislation overturned.

Federal Court challenge could overturn Baird's greyhound racing ban

Lifeguard has safety message ahead of holidays

STAY SAFE: Coffs Harbour City Council lifeguard Greg Hackfath urges beach goers to stay safe these school holidays.

Reduce risks on the beach by following this advice

Local Partners

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Pub with checkered past in new hands and heading in a brand new direction: "Something that helps bring young people into town".

'Told you so' moment over shark net failures

Shark nets have failed in both Lennox Head and Ballina.

'To no one's surprise the nets did not work'

Will Coast man find love with The Bachelorette?

NATURAL JOKER: Caloundra's Aaron Brady, who features in the new season of The Bachelorette, pictured with his bulldog Alby.

COAST bachelor hopes to make a good first impression on Georgia.

Latest deals and offers

Buskers ready to entertain

Buskers ready to entertain

IT'S only four more sleeps until the 2016 Buskers Festival hits town.

Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with their six children

Angelina Jolie has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt

Will Coast man find love with The Bachelorette?

NATURAL JOKER: Caloundra's Aaron Brady, who features in the new season of The Bachelorette, pictured with his bulldog Alby.

COAST bachelor hopes to make a good first impression on Georgia.

Survivor's master manipulator gets out-maneuvered

Australian Survivor contestant Phoebe Timmins.

PHOEBE says she knew her days were numbered after playing a big game

Apocalyptica tour upon us

Apocalyptica are touring Australia. Photo Contributed

Apocalyptica will hit Brisbane next week

Sophie Turner not prepared for Game of Thrones to end

Sophie Turner admits she doesn't know what to do with her life

Jim Carrey hit with lawsuit over girlfriend's death

Jim Carrey

Carrey accused of giving girlfriend drugs she overdosed on

With these features and this location, this property is simply unbeatable!

9 Wave Close, Toormina 2452

House 3 1 1 $389,000

Positioned on an easily maintained, level 439sqm block with side access, this tidy home has been finished to the highest standard and offers an impressive list of...

Super sized home with super views

60 Dammerel Crescent, Emerald Beach 2456

House 5 3 2 $935,000

Renovated to high standard this stunning multi level home captures sweeping ocean and hinterland views.Featuring mostly hardwood flooring throughout the living...

Too Good To Pass Up...

14 Bailey Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 1 $435,000

3 bedroom home on a 720m2 corner block with a covered front verandah and wrap-around, north-facing patio overlooking the back yard and pleasant bush views.

City centre cutie!

43b Gundagai Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 3 1 1 $369,000 ...

Wow what a treasure! Are you and investor looking for a fantastic CBD location that is within walking distance to sought after public schooling? Are you a...

Sophisticated Home with a Stunning Rural Backdrop

17 Highlander Drive, North Boambee Valley 2450

House 4 2 2 $675,000

One to impress the most fastidious buyer, this home blends city convenience with a rural outlook to create a truly special opportunity not to be missed.

City Centre Home...

45 Azalea Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $365,000

This 3 bedroom home features a good sized living area plus casual dining in the kitchen, 9' ceilings and decorative cornices, covered patio area at the rear, a...

Buy Separately or Together

1/71 Circular Avenue, Sawtell 2452

Villa 2 1 1 $370,000

Make the most of this rare opportunity to purchase either 1 or 2 villas in Sawtell's highly sought-after Circular Avenue. This 2 bedroom /1 bathroom villa is...

Designed for an Active Beachside Lifestyle

115 Bluff Road, Emerald Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 $725,000

Positioned perfectly behind Shelly's Beach, is the ultimate beachside family home in one of the most sought after beachside neighbourhoods. Just 4 years old, its...

Sensational Residence, Ocean Views &amp; Beach Lifestyle...

83/8 Solitary Islands Way, Sapphire Beach 2450

Apartment 3 3 2 $750,000

With sensational views across the ocean to Split Solitary and South Solitary Islands, 180 metres to the beach and close proximity to Coffs Harbour, you must put...

Luxury Beachfront Investment Villa...

56/2 Firman Dr, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 3 3 1 $395,000

3 bedroom, air-conditioned and fully furnished luxury spa villa at Breakfree Resort Aanuka right on popular Diggers Beach in Coffs Harbour. With a guaranteed...

Record-breaking sale marks priciest home in regional Qld

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

What price would you pay for paradise?

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.

Claims of property collapse in six weeks 'silly' say banks

Residential and comercial buildings under construction in Sydney's CBD, Monday, June 2, 2014. House prices have suffered their largest monthly fall in five years, with the federal budget a likely contributor.

Fears raised that banks' overly cautious over foreign investment

When 223 relocatable homes are just not enough

The 18ha site of the relocatable home park.

Developers seek approval to expand relocatable home park