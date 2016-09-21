Biker revs up for charity

DETERMINED to avoid the negative stigma associated with bikie gangs, a Coffs Harbour motorcyclist is steering his club in a positive direction.

Ray 'Razor' Johnson is the president of the Coffs Harbour branch of the Native Sons Motorcycle Club (NSMC) which was founded in January last year.

The club was originally formed in Taranaki, New Zealand but now has a worldwide reach with branches in Australia and America.

Mr Johnson said the club is focussed on helping the wider community with a series of values adopted from the traditional Maori community.

He said the club's constitution makes its aims clear, stating "Native Sons will always express love and hospitality toward people” and "will not commit a crime”.

Mr Johnson joined NSMC about two years ago after being introduced to the club while attending a bike show. He said the club allowed him to combine his two passions of riding motorbikes and helping people.

He said the friendly nature of the club members had been what initially appealed to him.

"Everyone treats you as a family member,” he said.

"Just everybody was open. (It's) just a family involved club.”

With the Coffs Harbour branch now established, Mr Johnson is looking to attract more members and hopes to eventually establish a bike show in the region.

"We're just starting to get our Coffs chapter started now,” he said.

One of the first projects the Coffs Harbour branch of the NSMC has planned is a joint fundraiser to benefit the Kids with Cancer Foundation of Australia and a toddler who was born with a rare heart condition.

Ethan Chapman, was born on June 8 with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, meaning the left side of his heart did not develop fully.

The fundraiser will be held at the Coramba Hotel on October 29.

For details about the fundraiser or for more information about NSMC, contact Ray Johnson on 0405759072.