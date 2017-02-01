Big game anglers chase marlin off Coffs Harbour

THE Coffs Harbour Game Fishing Club is gearing up for a big weekend on the water.

On Saturday the club will hold a game fishing day followed by a deep sea fishing competition on the Sunday, weather permitting.

This follows on after Coffs Harbour Game Fishing Club sent a team down to the Golden Lure held at Port Macquarie in early January.

With a large field of 48 boats and more than 200 anglers, the team on board Juggernaut performed way above expectations.

The crew was made up of Deb and Ian Kemmis and tag/camera man Paul Parker, who tagged nine fish over the course of the five days allowing them a place on the podium.

Juggernaut finished seventh with angler Deb Kemmis taking out champion female and second placed angler overall in the tag and release category.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Given the trying conditions this was a commendable result and one that should encourage more crews to venture to this great tournament next year.

Luckily Juggernaut had Paul on board with his camera who captured some great action shots of marlin performing beside the boat.