Big bull shark swims into Bellingen

Two bull sharks tagged and released in the Bellinger River this week will give researchers an insight into their breeding and migratory patterns in the river.

THERE are stories of bull sharks navigating brackish waterways even freshwater estuaries up to 150-kilometres from the coast.

With that said it shouldn't be a surprise that Department of Primary Industries researchers have tagged a 2.9-metre bull shark in the Bellinger River near North Bank Rd, just below Bellingen, close to Old Butter Factory then.

But even still since the DPI sent out a tweet about the tagging there have been plenty of emails, calls, social media posts and online debate about just how far inland a shark of that size was tagged.

The female shark was released by researchers around on Tuesday around 1pm and will now be tracked so more can be learned about bull shark feeding, breeding and migration patterns.

Another smaller male bull shark, measuring 1.62m in length, was also tagged and released in the Bellinger River near Raleigh that afternoon opposite Raleigh Public School, according to Dorsal Shark Reports - Australia.

3m Bull Shark: The release of a 3m Bull Shark that was tagged and released in the Nambucca River.

News of the inland tagging comes after Mid North Coast Fire and Rescue Inspector Tony Lenthall grabbed the headlines in landing a giant bull shark, the size of a boat, in the Nambucca River just weeks ago.

Using a chunk of eel as bait, he landed the 3-metre giant after a testing fight.

When it struck, Tony said he knew it was big as the fish attached to the end of his line lumbered around his 3.2m flat bottomed punt.

"It pulled me in and around the oyster leases," he said.

"The power this thing had was unbelievable."

Even with the use of 130-pound braided line, the female bull shark battled with Tony for about half-an-hour.

"I used heavy gear to bring it in quick and let it go again," he said.