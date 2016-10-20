Big Banana crushes Big Pineapple as country's biggest icon

BIG ATTRACTION: Crowds voted the Big Banana in Coffs Harbour as the most popular 'big thing' in Australia.

OUR Big Banana is ripe for the picking it seems topping the list of Australia's most popular 'big thing' in a survey.

The Wotif.com survey of more than 1800 people found Coffs Harbour's Big Banana just beat the Big Pineapple on the Sunshine Coast for the number one spot.

The holiday website revealed more than half of Australians (52%) had taken a holiday snap with a big icon found across the country.

Statistics revealed a tussle between New South Wales and Queensland, with each state claiming three 'big things' each in the list of top seven.

The Big Banana, Coffs Harbour (NSW)

The Big Pineapple, Sunshine Coast (NSW)

The Big Prawn, Ballina (NSW)

The Big Golden Guitar, Tamworth (NSW)

The Big Ned Kelly, Glenrowan (VIC)

The Big Rum Bottle, Bundaberg (QLD)

The Big Mango, Bowen (QLD)

Wotif.com travel specialist Kirsty La Bruniy said the 'big things' were like an Australian version of the leaning Tower of Pisa and provided fun photo opportunities for travellers.

"From fruit, to seafood, rum and bushrangers, the big Aussie icons are so uniquely Australian, with both the icons and their surrounding regions a part of nostalgic holiday memories for many families," she said.

Kirsty said there other more unusual icons such as the Big Poo at Kiama and the Big Mosquito in Newcastle which could be added to the holiday list.