23°
News

Big Banana could give Coffs a spot on the Monopoly board

9th Oct 2016 5:30 PM
The next edition of Australian Monopoly could feature Coffs Harbour's Big Banana.
The next edition of Australian Monopoly could feature Coffs Harbour's Big Banana. John McCutcheon / 197094

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE Big Banana could put Coffs Harbour on the Monopoly map but the iconic local landmark needs your vote to get there.

The Australian edition of Monopoly is about to undergo a face lift and Coffs Harbour locals are being given a chance to shape history and decide what will go on the board.

Coffs Harbour&#39;s famed Big Banana may feature on the next edition of Australian Monopoly.
Coffs Harbour's famed Big Banana may feature on the next edition of Australian Monopoly. Rob Wright

 

The 2017 edition of the world's most popular board game will showcase Australia's favourite locations from each state or territory - as voted by the public. Together with special Australia-themed tokens, this edition of Monopoly Australia will be a must-have for every fan of the game.

Hasbro Australia, invited each state and territory's tourism office to nominate five key locations and attractions people know and love and Coffs Harbour is on the list for New South Wales.

But only two or three destinations in each state or territory will make it onto the board and the final selection is being left entirely up to the Australian public, so Coffs Harbour needs your vote to be placed alongside either Sydney Harbour, Byron Bay, Orange, and Lord Howe Island.

Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight is urging locals to do their part to get Coffs on the board.

"Coffs Harbour is home to Australia's very first Big Thing - the Big Banana; so we should definitely have a place on the board," Cr Knight said. 　　

Voting goes live from November 1.

The Australian public will be invited to log on to monopolyaustralia.com.au where they'll be able to vote for their favourite locations and attractions, casting one vote, per state and territory, per day, to determine which destinations will achieve a spot on the all-new Monopoly Australia board due for release in July

The state or territory with the most amount of votes will secure the coveted dark blue Mayfair position.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  big banana, coffs harbour, hasbro, monopoly

Big Banana could give Coffs a spot on the Monopoly board

Big Banana could give Coffs a spot on the Monopoly board

THE Big Banana could put Coffs Harbour on the Monopoly map but the iconic local landmark needs your vote to get there.

Students to benefit from VET Student Loans: Hartsuyker

federal member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker.01 April 2015Photo Trevor Veale / Coffs Coast Advocate

Cowper MP said new VET Student Loans program is a "win-win"

Hundreds rally to raise awareness and celebrate diversity

Gold medallist wheelchair rugby Paralympian Rylee Batt was happy to see the event had grown at We Care Day in Coffs Harbour on Saturday, October 8.

We Care Day melted away preconcepetions in celebration of diversity

Should NAPLAN be testing how fit our children are?

NAPLAN traditionally focuses on reading, writing and numeracy.

Local Partners

Living proof of need for life-saving donors

MACLEAN mother and daughter's account about her family's battle with kidney disease and how vital organ donation is for them.

Bridge could be closed for four months

The Briner Bridge is likely to be closed for up to four months for restoration work.

Drop-in sessions to gauge public opinion

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self as he attends the official opening of the second stage of Bee Gees Way in Redcliffe in Brisbane's north, Friday, Sept. 11, 2015. Mr Gibb has received an adoring welcome from fans at the opening of the next stage of the road named after the iconic band, in the place where their decades long musical career had started. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Latest deals and offers

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

AGED 70, the former Bee Gees singer has re-launched his solo music career with a new album released last Friday

Candice Swanepoel gives birth to her first child

Celebrity

Victoria's Secret model welcomes son

Adele shares hilarious workout picture

Adele shared this image of her gym workout

International star shows her humorous side

Alicia Keys announces new album Here

Singer Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys will release her new album later this year

Kardashian sisters cancel public appearances

Kendall and Kylie Jenner

Kardashian family axe public appearances

What's on the small screen this week

Matthew Le Nevez stars are Peter Brock in the mini-series Brock.

AN AUSTRALIAN motor racing legend is remembered in two-part drama.

Simon Cowell beefs up security after robbery

Simon Cowell

Celebrities beef up security after Kim Kardashian robbed

&quot;Private Tranquil Setting&quot;

85 Korora Basin Rd, Korora 2450

House 3 2 4 $599,000

Are you looking for that private rural setting for the family yet close to Coffs CBD & beaches? Then this property is for you. Featuring 3 bedrooms with ensuite to...

Your tropical haven set in a private position!

40 Pearce Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 $599,000 ...

Meticulous and feature packed this tasteful property is sure to impress those searching for an "as new" home. Be seduced by an inner city address, a private...

Experience a true sense of serenity...

15 Colonial Court, Moonee Beach 2450

House 4 2 2 $899,000 ...

Fulfill your dreams of relaxed tropical living in timeless, luxurious style. Secluded in a quiet cul-de-sac this unique home on 1.7 park like acres ensures peace...

Perfect location to relax and enjoy...

34 James Small Drive, Korora 2450

House 4 2 2 $589,000

This home is in the perfect location for a family. Only minutes walking distance to Korora's beautiful beaches, metres away from the school and minutes' drive...

Prime position...Lots of privacy...And a pool!

11 Jabiru Court, Boambee East 2452

House 4 2 2 $529,000

Are you after a home in a great location with a wonderful sense of space? Slightly elevated, yet level and in a sought after neighbourhood the location will...

Seeking the idyllic country lifestyle, want peace and tranquillity yet still close to all the convenience of town...

19 Parkwood Close, Moonee Beach 2450

House 4 2 6 $749,000

...then we have found the home for you! Set on approximately 3 acres, with State Forest as two of your boundaries, this appealing home will cater to all your needs...

Timeless secluded retreat - walk to beach...

84 Fiddaman Road, Emerald Beach 2456

House 5 3 2 $969,000

This is beachside living on a grand scale. The expansive residence has been designed for an elegant, yet relaxed beachside lifestyle all just a few minutes walk...

PEACE, TRANQUILITY, LOCATION

102 Woolgoolga Creek Road, Woolgoolga 2456

House 3 1 2 $629,000

This exceptional property of 2.28ha is the perfect place to raise a family, the kids could explore here from sunrise to sunset. Rarely do properties like this come...

Absolutely nothing to do...but enjoy!

20/5 Loaders Lane, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $389,000

Start packing those boxes, this is the one you've been waiting for! Whether you're looking to downsize and simplify your life, or you're starting out and seeking...

A lazy, luxurious beachside life awaits!

26 Beach Haven Court, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 3 2 2 $549,000 ...

Discover the pleasures of living right in the midst of the tightly held Sapphire Beach community when you make this property your own! Where else can you stroll to...

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

Spring property hard to find

SHORT ON SELLERS: Spring is yet to see the usual influx of vendors keen to sell.

Spring selling season off to a slow start