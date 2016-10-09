Big Banana could give Coffs a spot on the Monopoly board

THE Big Banana could put Coffs Harbour on the Monopoly map but the iconic local landmark needs your vote to get there.

The Australian edition of Monopoly is about to undergo a face lift and Coffs Harbour locals are being given a chance to shape history and decide what will go on the board.

Coffs Harbour's famed Big Banana may feature on the next edition of Australian Monopoly. Rob Wright

The 2017 edition of the world's most popular board game will showcase Australia's favourite locations from each state or territory - as voted by the public. Together with special Australia-themed tokens, this edition of Monopoly Australia will be a must-have for every fan of the game.

Hasbro Australia, invited each state and territory's tourism office to nominate five key locations and attractions people know and love and Coffs Harbour is on the list for New South Wales.

But only two or three destinations in each state or territory will make it onto the board and the final selection is being left entirely up to the Australian public, so Coffs Harbour needs your vote to be placed alongside either Sydney Harbour, Byron Bay, Orange, and Lord Howe Island.

Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight is urging locals to do their part to get Coffs on the board.

"Coffs Harbour is home to Australia's very first Big Thing - the Big Banana; so we should definitely have a place on the board," Cr Knight said.

Voting goes live from November 1.

The Australian public will be invited to log on to monopolyaustralia.com.au where they'll be able to vote for their favourite locations and attractions, casting one vote, per state and territory, per day, to determine which destinations will achieve a spot on the all-new Monopoly Australia board due for release in July

The state or territory with the most amount of votes will secure the coveted dark blue Mayfair position.