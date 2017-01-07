Best in the business do battle in Stadium MX

IF YOUR idea of fun is slamming whoops, carving berms and flying high over jumps, then grab your tickets for the Hoey Moey Stadium MX 2017.

It's all happening on January 14 at Coffs Harbour Showground. Gates open 9am for a family friendly, full day of action.

Juniors kick start the event at 9am with seniors at 3pm and a pro shootout from 7pm.

Experienced big name riders including Jay Marmont, Nathan Crawford, Brenden Harrison, Luke Clout, Dean Ferris (current MX national champion), Rhys Budd, Hayden Matterson, Reid Taylor and Nate Thompson as well as national champs, local legends, Super X factory and MX national teams plus 400 riders from all parts of the country will be in Coffs racing for bragging rights.

Jay Marmont is one of the greatest MX racers this country has seen. He retired a couple of years ago then came back for 2016 beating some of the best in the world. He will be on his game in the open on the night and will be hard to beat.

Coffs Fun Hire is joining in on the action to keep the whole family entertained. Let the kids fly high on the chair-O-plane or bounce the roof off in the jumping castle. The little ones can get dirt on their own tyres as they drive around on mini jeeps.

Single and family tickets are available now from the Hoey Moey, Park Beach Plaza, Coffs KTM, Coffs Motorcycles and Lawncare and Coffs City Moto. It's advised to pre-purchase for this popular annual event but tickets will be available at the gate on the day.

Tickets: Adult $25, family (2 adults + 3 kids) $60, children (U/15) $10.

For more info click here.