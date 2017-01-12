Bello muso to return to his Home State

SYDNEY-based Bellingen boy Jack Carty has announced the Home State, High Ceilings Australian Tour heading to some of the more beautiful venues and towns across the country between Feb-April 2017, with a focus on theatres, halls, churches and special spaces.

Jack will play at Bellingen's 5 Church St on February 24.

The tour follows a huge year in which Jack won a biannual APRA Professional Development Award, toured extensively across Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe and New Zealand and saw his self-recorded, independently released 4th album Home State debut at #1 on the AIR 100% Independent Album Chart and #36 on the ARIA Album Chart before being picked up for a United Kingdom release.

Over the holidays it was named as one of Rhythms Magazine's Top 10 Albums of 2016.