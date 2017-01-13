Bellingen thinks 'out of the box'

HAPPY CAMPERS: Talent was put on display at Camp Creative this year.

FROM scenes of circus arts to African drumming, Bellingen's most colourful and creative camp wraps up its 32nd consecutive year today.

Camp Creative returned in January 2017 offering anyone - whether alone or part of a group - to take part in trying "out of the box” activities, having added 15 new courses to a list of over 70.

Rob Stockton, co-ordinator of the week-long event alongside his wife Michelle, is impressed with this year's turnout.

"We've concentrated on families a lot this year, and introduced rebates for large groups,” he said.

"We've had about 130 more participants this year than last, with just under 1000 people taking part in total.”

The camp has no age restrictions on those who can join in, with one of the eldest campers apparently an 83-year-young Ballroom extraordinaire, while the youngest was a four-year-old girl who's "adamant she's five-years-old”, laughs Mr. Stockton.

Some of the courses available this year included naturopathy, building a canoe, hip hop, Chinese brush painting, Indigenous weaving, singing, ukelele, and Bollywood dancing to name a few.

Over 100 tutors took part, with Bellingen High School offering their facilities once again.

The camp is expected to return January next year.