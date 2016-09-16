Bellingen elects first Greens mayor

Bellingen's new mayor Dominic King is the shire's first Greens member in the top job.

HISTORY has been made in Bellingen Shire this week with the election of its first Greens mayor.

Looking back on previous elections, Cr King is confident he is the shire's first mayor who is a member of The Greens party.

Cr King credited his mayoral installment to the community sharing his team's progressive values.

"Local government is nothing without the community. We don't succeed without community support," Cr King said.

"I know we have a lot ahead of us, but I am excited,

"It's a fantastic result for us, the whole team,

"The Bellingen vote was about one in two (voting Green), it wasn't as high out in areas like Dorrigo."

Two of Cr King's running candidates, Jennie Fenton and Toni Wright-Turner, will join him to form the new Bellingen Shire Council to be announced later this afternoon.

Cr King wants to work with his councillors to make Bellingen the sustainable capital of Australia, inspired by the progress made by Byron Shire in the Northern Rivers.

He also hopes to open up the council to the broader community by hosting numerous forums around the shire.