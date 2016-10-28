Become a Trail Star in your backyard

TEST yourself in the upcoming mountainbike event being held in Woolgoolga.

Trail Star Enduro series has selected Woolgoolga to host the fifth round of the event.

Held at the Wedding Bells State Forest on November 27, the event will see participants complete a 20km course in a given time.

Trail Star Enduro series is a six-round event held in various locations in NSW.

Enduro is a fast growing style of bike riding where the riders are timed on a number of downhill sections.

Riders are not required to have previously ridden at past events or be super fit to be able to compete.

Three to seven sections will be timed at the Woolgoolga ride, predominately on the down hill slopes.

The event encourages bike riders of all levels and enthusiasm to enjoy the ride whether they are riding competitively or enjoying the social side.

For more information visit facebook.com/trailstarES