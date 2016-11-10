27°
News

Banned horse trainer back on track after legal appeal

Chris Calcino
| 10th Nov 2016 7:00 AM
Grafton horse trainer Joseph Golden was warned off all Racing NSW tracks in 2011. Now the NSW Court of Appeal has overturned the racing body's decision.
Grafton horse trainer Joseph Golden was warned off all Racing NSW tracks in 2011. Now the NSW Court of Appeal has overturned the racing body's decision. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

GRAFTON horse trainer Joseph Golden was banned from every Racing NSW track after publicly accusing the state racing body's top bureaucrat of corruption in 2011.

More than five years later, the NSW Court of Appeal has overturned the ban and ordered Racing NSW and its chief executive officer Peter V'landys to pay 75% of Mr Golden's legal costs for the appeal.

Justice Anthony Payne found V'landys had exercised a power as Racing NSW CEO to ban Mr Golden from setting foot on the administrative body's race tracks while also demanding he pay him damages personally for defamation.

"In such circumstances, the fair-minded observer might apprehend that Mr V'landys might not bring an impartial mind to the question whether the second decision should be made,” Justice Payne found.

The court heard Mr Golden wrote to Racing NSW in May 2011, accusing Mr V'landys of corruption and incompetence.

Racing NSW official Ken Bulloch emailed excerpts to Mr V'landys, commenting the missive contained "offensive and abusive comments” and recommending Mr Golden be ordered to attend a hearing to explain why his trainer's licence should not be suspended or revoked.

Mr Golden wrote further letters to Racing NSW officials, accusing Mr V'landys of corruption in relation to Commercial Horse Assistance Payments - a per-horse, per-day payment to trainers whose commercial thoroughbreds were taken out of action by equine influenza.

He said he would not attend the hearing and accused it of playing an "integral role” in misappropriating taxpayers' money, Justice Payne said.

Mr Golden spent about two hours each day from May 23-25 standing on the Grafton Bridge with a placard reading: "RACING NSW CORRUPT CEO, ROBS TAX PAYERS”.

About a week later he set up outside Page federal MP Janelle Saffin's office in Grafton with another sign saying: "CHAPS PUBLIC AUDIT REPORTS $200,000,000 MISAPPROPRIATION PUBLIC ENQUIRY NEEDED”.

The hearing went ahead but Mr Golden did not attend. Mr V'landys wrote to inform him his trainer's licence had been suspended for six months.

In a second letter, Mr V'landys told Mr Golden there would be a second show cause hearing for him to explain why his licence suspension should not be extended beyond six months, and why he should not be warned off all Racing NSW tracks after his conduct on the Grafton Bridge and outside Ms Saffin's electorate office.

That same day, Mr V'landys instructed a lawyer to draft a letter to Mr Golden alleging defamation.

The second show cause hearing was held and, again, Mr Golden did not attend.

The Racing NSW Licensing Committee recommended Mr Golden be banned from all Racing NSW tracks for an unlimited time period - a decision Mr V'landys accepted and passed on to Mr Golden.

Mr Golden missed the seven-day appeal period and wrote that he was "very ill and unable to lodge an appeal” on time. He was told by the racing appeals tribunal that it had no power to extend the time for appeal.

He was sent a letter dated July 4, 2011, from Mr V'landys's lawyer saying the Racing NSW chief was going ahead with his defamation case.

Mr Golden's first legal bid to have the ban overturned failed. But on appeal the court found that by personally suing Mr Golden for defamation while also making a decision as Racing NSW's chief executive officer "affecting Mr Golden's rights about that same conduct”, it gave rise to a reasonable apprehension of bias on Mr V'landys's part.

The racecourse ban was overturned with Racing NSW and Mr V'landys was ordered to pay three quarters of Mr Golden's appeal costs.

The court rejected two other arguments by Mr Golden; that Mr V'landys acted with an improper purpose and that his actions amounted to "misfeasance in public office”.

ARM NEWSDESK

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  ban court of appeal defamation grafton horse racing horse trainer joseph golden justice anthony payne peter v'landys racing nsw thoroughbred

Banned horse trainer back on track after legal appeal

Banned horse trainer back on track after legal appeal

GRAFTON horse trainer Joseph Golden was banned from every Racing NSW track after publicly accusing the state racing body's top bureaucrat of corruption.

Farmers fear for free trade under Donald Trump

So what will happen to the Trans-Pacific Partnership and free trade between the United States and Australia under President-elect Donald Trump?

Aussie farmers concerned about US trade agreement under Donald Trump

Out of control fire burns in Bellingen national park

Queensland Fire and Rescue Officers control a bushfire on Fisherman's Road, Maroochydore. Photo: Warren Lynam / Sunshine Coast Daily

A bush fire is burning out of control at a Bellingen national park

Man reportedly struck by lightning at Urunga

Last night's thunderstorm captured from Gallow's Beach by Rachel Vercoe.

Man suspected of being shocked by lightning hospitalised

Local Partners

One very baked potato on Pound Street

Emergency services responded to a fire at Grafton TAFE early this morning when a witness spotted a favourite food truck alight.

Jacaranda Crowning in pictures

A large crowd gathered under the Jacaranda and the carnival lights to watch the Jacaranda Queen crowning ceremony

All the pictures from crowning night

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Still life exhibit is still the best

ON THE WALL: Having a sneak preview of the EMSLA works are Cath Fogarty, Cultural development gallery and history services co-ordinator CHCC and Heather McKinnon, president Friends of Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery.

EMSLA Awards return to Coffs Harbour

Survive and support this Pink Ribbon Day

Denise Bass, Kathy Clough and cancer survivor Dorothy Lockart at Pink Ribbon Day stall in the mall.

Cancer survivors often say the diagnosis is the toughest part.

Watch out for naked nannies as Fillion actor hits Supanova

Watch out for naked nannies as Fillion actor hits Supanova

American actor Nathan Fillion of cult sci-fi sceries Firefly dons his comfy shoes for Supanova

Bachelor beauty finds best friend in fellow contestant

Former The Bachelor contestants Kiki Morris and Noni Janur are now living together in Bondi Beach.

She plans to spend the summer at Bondi Beach

Karl Stefanovic forced off TV after marriage split

"I think any of us would be happy to take a holiday."

Prince Harry on Meghan Markle's "racist, sexist" smears

Actress Meghan Markle is in a relationship with Prince Harry, and her treatment has been both "racist and sexist" according to a statement from Kensington Palace.

Prince Harry said he is “disappointed" he could not protect her

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

Julia and Sasha pictured in their winning challenge apartment kitchen in a scene from The Block.

JULIA and Sasha finish on a high with perfect kitchen.

Blac Chyna wants her pre-baby body back

Blac Chyna doesn't plan on having a baby body for long

Miley Cyrus may be getting cold feet

Miley Cyrus doesn't want to marry Liam Hemsworth

HIGHLY EXPOSED HIGHWAY SITE...

189 Rose Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Commercial 0 0 1 AUCTION

Centrally located between the Coffs Harbour CBD and Park Beach Plaza/Home Base and close to the justice precinct, 189 Rose Avenue is approximately 765sqm in land...

&quot;This home has it all&quot;

Upper Orara 2450

House 6 2 4 $599,000

Incredibly deceptive from the road this home must be inspected to appreciate its size and the direct river access with stunning river views. Canoe and fish for...

Let the surprises begin...you get it all here!

5 Sieben Road, Boambee East 2452

House 4 2 2 $465,000

This solid well built home offers all the necessities, including four large bedrooms all with built in robes, while the master features ensuite & walk in robe. A...

Bigger is better...

46 Marshall Way, Nambucca Heads 2448

House 5 3 2 $529,000 ...

This 40 square quality built home is located a leisurely 30 minute drive from the Coffs Coast in the beautiful Nambucca Valley. Featuring 5 bedrooms plus a studio...

The perfect family home only minutes to the CBD

43 Griffith Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $489,000

Situated at the end of the street in a quiet setting, this home will tick a lot of boxes when it comes to your search criteria. Some of the great features of this...

A rare offering in what has always been a tightly held enclave!

13 Melittas Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 Auction

Imagine, being just a short stroll to town, or being able to throw a fishing line in at Coffs Creek from across the road...this sought after location offers all of...

This is easy-care beachside living, this is Sapphire Beach...

27 Bluewater Place, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 4 2 2 $635,000

A short level walk from this spacious, feature-packed north facing property will see you enjoy the golden sands and sapphire blue waters of one the best beaches on...

For the discerning buyer, this is absolute prime real estate...

2/17 Charlesworth Bay Rd, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 3 2 $1,300,000 ...

There are so many reasons why this very special exclusive address is heralded as the absolute "jewel in the crown" by the privileged residents who choose to make...

Spacious country home...

31 Church Street, Nana Glen 2450

House 4 2 2 $415,000 ...

This charming country home sits proudly on the block enjoying a perfect north/east aspect in a quiet street in the friendly village of Nana Glen, just 23 minutes...

911m2 block, walk to beach and school...

5 Tropic Lodge Place, Korora 2450

House 3 3 2 $659,000

This immaculate home is a must to inspect, the minute you walk through the door you will be spellbound by the incredible sense of luxury and charm this home...

Prestige Korora home sells

SOLD: This Korora property has sold for $2.075-million

Prestige Korora home sells

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!