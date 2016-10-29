Banana Field Success

CROWDS were in large numbers at the premiere of Banana Field Music Festival today.

After surfing buddies Matt Wise, Matt Webb and Samuel Philips came up with the idea to hold the music festival in Coffs Harbour, they can finally relax and relish in the success of the day.

The event, held at the Coffs Harbour Racecourse today, drew crowds of approximately three thousand to watch over 35 national and local music artists perform.

Banana Field Music Festival. Rachel Vercoe

Banana Field organiser, Samuel Philips, said the day was a success and there were more people passing through the gates than they expected.

Audiences ranged in age as did the style of music played throughout the day.

Banana Field Music Festival. Rachel Vercoe

Dancing was seen at all three stages as people enjoyed the music and atmosphere.

The night was concluded with Illy, followed by Australian musician LDRU on the main stage.

Banana Field organisers, Matt, Matt and Sam, hope they will be able to hold the festival as an annual event in Coffs Harbour.