Backpacker tax stand-off is hurting the economy

AS THE Senate moves to debate the backpacker tax stalemate tourism industry chief and farmers bodies are telling politicans the deadlock is having a taxing impact on the economy.

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce has indicated the Turnbull Government has not ruled out revisting the rate of tax imposing on backpackers, if the government's bill is unable to pass through the Senate.

Cabinet has pushed a 19.5% rate of tax, down from the original budget proposal of 32.5%, but ahead of debate in the Senate on Wednesday Labor, the Greens and One Nation have called on the rate being dropped to 10.5% , so Australia remains attractive for thouands of working holiday-makers who pick fruit and undertake seasonal work.

Tourism and Transport Forum chief Margy Osmond, who released a report on tourism jobs on Wednesday, identified 20 federal seats in which there were between 4800 and 8500 jobs and businesses directly supported by the tourism industry.

"Every MP in the federal parliament represents communities with an average of 3870 tourism jobs," Ms Osmond said.

"That means that policies like the backpacker tax and increasing the holiday tax - the passenger movement charge - has a real impact on the voters in their electorates and the potential to create more tourism jobs."

Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker, who has helped to formulate the government's backpacker tax bill, was taken to task in Parliament this week for not being able to say how much the different tax rates would cost in Government revenue.

"I have been working on the backpacker tax review, we arrived at a 19% rate, that is a fair rate," Mr Hartsuyker told Parliament.

Asked a dozen times by Labor to clarify the cost to the Government's bottom line if the rate was 19% compared with Labor's 10.5%, he refused to do so.

"We arrived at a package that delivers a budgetary outcome which is balanced, and I think a good outcome for backpackers and a good outcome for the agricultural and tourism sector," he said.

The original proposal, which was to tax backpackers at 32.5% was set to save $540 million over four years.

The National Farmers' Federation calculates the difference to Government revenue between the tax rates of 19% versus 10.5 per cent could be around $150 million over four years, a figure that is yet to be verified.

The NFF explained farmers do not mind if the rate is 19% or 10.5% they just want the decision to be made quickly.

The senate is set to vote on the bill.

If the legislation is not passed by the end of Federal Parliament's sitting year next week, the backpacker tax rate will remain at 32.5% from January 1, impacting on the ability of the farming industry to attract backpackers for seasonal work.

Some 2,000-3,000 backpackers are said to have picked blueberries on the Coffs Coast blueberry farms of fruit giant CostaExchange this year.