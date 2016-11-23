29°
News

Backpacker tax stand-off is hurting the economy

23rd Nov 2016 5:00 PM
SENATE DEBATE: Taiwanese backpackers Ting-yu-Jian and Yen-hung-chin work on Costa Berries' Range Rd blueberry farms this week.
SENATE DEBATE: Taiwanese backpackers Ting-yu-Jian and Yen-hung-chin work on Costa Berries' Range Rd blueberry farms this week. Trevor Veale

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

AS THE Senate moves to debate the backpacker tax stalemate tourism industry chief and farmers bodies are telling politicans the deadlock is having a taxing impact on the economy.

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce has indicated the Turnbull Government has not ruled out revisting the rate of tax imposing on backpackers, if the government's bill is unable to pass through the Senate.

Cabinet has pushed a 19.5% rate of tax, down from the original budget proposal of 32.5%, but ahead of debate in the Senate on Wednesday Labor, the Greens and One Nation have called on the rate being dropped to 10.5% , so Australia remains attractive for thouands of working holiday-makers who pick fruit and undertake seasonal work.

Tourism and Transport Forum chief Margy Osmond, who released a report on tourism jobs on Wednesday, identified 20 federal seats in which there were between 4800 and 8500 jobs and businesses directly supported by the tourism industry.

"Every MP in the federal parliament represents communities with an average of 3870 tourism jobs," Ms Osmond said.

"That means that policies like the backpacker tax and increasing the holiday tax - the passenger movement charge - has a real impact on the voters in their electorates and the potential to create more tourism jobs."

Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker, who has helped to formulate the government's backpacker tax bill, was taken to task in Parliament this week for not being able to say how much the different tax rates would cost in Government revenue.

"I have been working on the backpacker tax review, we arrived at a 19% rate, that is a fair rate," Mr Hartsuyker told Parliament.

Asked a dozen times by Labor to clarify the cost to the Government's bottom line if the rate was 19% compared with Labor's 10.5%, he refused to do so.

"We arrived at a package that delivers a budgetary outcome which is balanced, and I think a good outcome for backpackers and a good outcome for the agricultural and tourism sector," he said.

The original proposal, which was to tax backpackers at 32.5% was set to save $540 million over four years.

The National Farmers' Federation calculates the difference to Government revenue between the tax rates of 19% versus 10.5 per cent could be around $150 million over four years, a figure that is yet to be verified.

The NFF explained farmers do not mind if the rate is 19% or 10.5% they just want the decision to be made quickly.

The senate is set to vote on the bill.

If the legislation is not passed by the end of Federal Parliament's sitting year next week, the backpacker tax rate will remain at 32.5% from January 1, impacting on the ability of the farming industry to attract backpackers for seasonal work.   

Some 2,000-3,000 backpackers are said to have picked blueberries on the Coffs Coast blueberry farms of fruit giant CostaExchange this year. 

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  backpacker tax blueberry pickers coffs coast senate

New email scam claiming to ATO targets NSW

New email scam claiming to ATO targets NSW

A NEW email scam is doing the rounds across New South Wales, downloading ransomware onto computer devices.

Traffic eases as Pacific Hwy reopens following truck crash

Cow at saleyards.

Pacific Hwy reopens following cattle truck crash

Two arrested in high-speed police chase

NSW Police generic.

Police were alerted to the stolen rental car near Grafton

Feral cats targeted on Coffs Coast

HANDS ON: Jetty Dunecare volunteers helping control feral cats on the Coffs Coast.

Help protect our flora and fauna

Local Partners

Motorcycle rider collides with pole

A MOTORCYCLE rider has suffered serious leg injuries following a crash this morning.

Asylum seekers: Mayor says you're welcome in Byron

Migrants and refugees wait to board a train near Gevgelija in southern Macedonia after crossing the Greek-Macedonian border on September 27, 2015. Macedonia is a key transit country in the Balkans migration route into the EU, with thousands of asylum seekers and migrants -- many of them from Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq and Somalia -- entering the country every day. AFP PHOTO / ARMEND NIMANI

Mayor wants asylum seekers to find safe haven in Byron Shire

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Still life exhibit is still the best

ON THE WALL: Having a sneak preview of the EMSLA works are Cath Fogarty, Cultural development gallery and history services co-ordinator CHCC and Heather McKinnon, president Friends of Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery.

EMSLA Awards return to Coffs Harbour

"Born with insight and a raised fist...”

"Born with insight and a raised fist...”

"It is a legacy and life is very short and we have worked 22 years with building this up to what it is and why f**k it up now."

Fresh death metal this Friday

Hollow World will make their new single available this Friday. Photo Contributed

Death metal band take a look at humans filth

The racy spice girls joke that's gone too far

Robbie says the joke has gone too far now

Aleyna FitzGerald crowned Australia's Next Top Model

Australia's Next Top Model finalist Aleyna FitzGerald.

RUNNER-UP Sabine Jamieson, from Byron, will also pursue modelling.

Kim Kardashian West to make first public appearance

Kim Kardashian West is about to step back into the spotlight

Kanye West wants to be spoken to like a four year old

Take a course in Kanye's philosophy of business communication

Sienna Skies drop new single from 'A Darker Shade of Truth'

Sienna Skies' brand new LP A Darker Shade of Truth, will be released into the world on December 2. Photo Contributed

Sky is the limit for band's new release

Beachside Beauty - Family Oasis

6 Coastwatch Close, Korora 2450

House 5 3 2 $1.195m ...

Set in an idyllic elevated position in this prestigious beachside enclave, the home is a short walk to the Korora Bay Beach. Brilliantly designed to capture...

The affordable dream...

14a Oscar Ramsay Drive, Boambee East 2452

House 3 2 1 $389,950

Arguably located in one of the best streets in the area and is convenient to Schools, transport and major shopping. A perfect home for the first home buyer or...

Entry level North Sapphire Opportunity!

13 Reicks Close, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 3 1 2 Buyers Guide...

Discover unlimited possibilities with this exciting package. Whether it be your family home, an exciting addition to your rental portfolio or an opportunity for...

So convenient, so private, so attractive in the CBD...

4/24 Bonville Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $325,000

The sheer convenience of a private and level two bedroom villa with a lock up garage in the heart of the CBD can never be understated. This is just one of the many...

Ultimate lifestyle at The Jetty...

3/58 Mildura Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $945,000

With north facing 180 degree ocean, estuary and hinterland views, this property has all you need. Within walking distance to restaurants, shops and beaches, what...

&quot;Level &amp; Close To CBD&quot;

30 Azalea Ave, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $469,000

Conveniently located on a level 594 sq mtr block only a short walk to Coffs CBD is this three bedroom Blue Ribbon home. Finished in neutral tones the spacious open...

Prime position in Korora...

40 Norman Hill Drive, Korora 2450

House 4 2 2 $649,000 ...

Enjoy golden sands, blue skies and the scenic charm of a beautiful coastline, all just an easy walk from this exceptional beachside home situated just three houses...

A place to call home...

7/7 Gundagai Place, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $330,000

Lifestyle and location collide with this beautifully presented three bedroom villa within the popular Green Garden Village complex perfect for retirement or...

Spacious country home...

31 Church Street, Nana Glen 2450

House 4 2 2 $415,000 ...

This charming country home sits proudly on the block enjoying a perfect north/east aspect in a quiet street in the friendly village of Nana Glen, just 23 minutes...

Your paradise, peace and tranquility in the countryside...

337 Central Bucca Road, Bucca 2450

House 3 1 2 $549,000 ...

This country style 3 bedroom home oozes charm and character. With such features as timber flooring, open plan kitchen/dining area leading through to spacious...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

A room in this Mount Coolum home is listed for $48 a night on Airbnb.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!