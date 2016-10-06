26°
'Avachat' with Margaret and enjoy social time

6th Oct 2016 3:04 PM
SOCIALISE: Community Champion Margaret Bridgman of the Boambee East Community Centre.
SOCIALISE: Community Champion Margaret Bridgman of the Boambee East Community Centre. Contributed

MY NAME is Margaret Bridgman. I am on the Boambee East Community Centre's management committee. I also act as the events co-ordinator, although my main role is running the seniors program Avachat.

This is a free weekly program attracting regular attendances of 35-40 people.

To me, these are the real community heroes as they have been courageous to take the first step and got out of the house and became involved with their community.

What's the favourite part of your job?

The knowledge and satisfaction that I have made a difference in so many lives.

Helping and seeing people come out of their comfort zones. The accolades have been quite embarrassing and humbling, I have made many friends and enjoy the chance to do something creative in my retirement.

Where do you see the organisation in the coming years?

Like most other volunteer community organisations, I hold some fears for the future, with government funding being withdrawn and grants very competitively contested. To maintain and improve our services, we need to be more proactive in fundraising.

