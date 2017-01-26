Australia Day starts with a hard slog on the beach

Australia day Fun Run: The Australia Day Fun Run held at Park Beach.

A SOLID field has turned out this morning for the HBQ Australia Day Fun Run held on Park Beach.

The annual event is a fundraiser for the Coffs Harbour Surf Life Saving Club which tirelessly patrols Park Beach outside of lifeguard hours.

"HBQ accounting will be donating the money to the club who have an important part to play in our community and along our coastline," HBQ Accounting event co-ordinator Greg Hadley said.

"The surf club does some great stuff in regards to patrolling our beaches, saving lives and fundraising for community, it's a great way of giving back to such a worthwhile cause," he said.