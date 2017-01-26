Australia Day 2017: Welcoming new faces and celebrating local legends

Australia day ceremony celebrations: Australia Day Ceremony Celebrations Coffs Harbour

Australia Day Cellebrations at The North Coast Regional Botanic Garden, Phil Crofts Coffs Harbour Australian of the year.. 26 JAN 2016 Trevor Veale

The Coffs Harbour City Council held their annual Citizenship and Australia Day Award ceremonies, welcoming new members to the community and celebrating the achievements of deserving locals.

Australia's newest residents were all smiles at the Citizenship Ceremony, with families coming to the coast from all corners of the world.

The Quinn and Scullion families from Ireland, who would otherwise be strangers, posed side-by-side draping some impressive Irish flags.

Joey Quinn was brought to the area to work on the roads, and the family soon settled in and began looking for a house.

Long time family friends of the Quinn's, Chris and Tania Reading met the family at a charity walk in Sawtell and reveal they dressed up in full Aussie-style garb for the big day just for them.

Photos View Photo Gallery

AUSTRALIA DAY AWARD WINNERS:

Phil Crofts took home Citizen of the Year for his extensive work which includes being the "driving force" behind the Uniting Church's soup kitchen, and his contribution to Coffs Sports Advisory Council, Special Olympics and isolated education.

"The nominees and I do the work because we enjoy it. Does it make a difference to my day? No, the sun still comes out tomorrow, but it's great to be appreciated" he said.

Mr Crofts was nominated by those at Quota, who also nominated his daughter in a previous year for Young Citizen of the Year.

"I just want to thank the lovely ladies at Quota who know more about my family than they should know," he joked.

Winner of Young Citizen of the year is Patrick Mullan, who also thanked Quota for his nomination.

He has been the Lion Club's Youth Member of the year for the past two years, he is a student mentor, school captain and Surf Club member.

"I really appreciate support of everyone who turned up today, it really does mean a lot," he said.

Scott Rodham is 2017's Volunteer of the Year for his work with the Woolgoolga Red Cross, Woolgoolga Garden Club, and for starting up a homework club for refugees at Woolgoolga High School.

Sportsperson of the Year is cricketer Alisha Phoonie, who not only plays at school but also on a regional and state level. She is also a volunteer at a range of community organisations.

The Sue Hunter Memorial Award was won by Peta Fairbairn, who has been teaching the community to care for natural environment and started up the Sandy Beach Landcare group. She is the convener of the Jetty Landcare group and vice president of the Woolgoolga Community Gardens.