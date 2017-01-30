Auction breaks Moonee Beach sale record

RECORD PRICE: This Estuary Dr home sold for 1.355 million at the weekend

Moonee Beach has a new price record following a weekend auction.

A four bedroom property on a double block at 39 Estuary Dr went under the hammer on Saturday for $1.355 million.

It's the highest residential home price achieved for Moonee Beach; higher prices have been recorded for rural and development properties.

more than 80 people turned out for the auction, many were locals interested to see how much it would sell for.

The result came at the end of a marketing campaign run by Unrealestate's Kerry Hines and Melissa Ellis, which included featuring the property on the front cover for the Coffs Coast Advocate's Real Estate Property Guide.

Kerry said the result was phenomenal.

"We had heaps of interest in the property and we had a slightly extended marketing period because of Christmas and we did feel with that type of property it would attract people from the land so we wanted to give it a slightly longer marketing time."

Kerry's hunch was correct; the new owner is from the New England area and had only viewed the property the weekend prior to the auction.

"Unbelievably it was bought as a holiday home," she said.

"The family live around two and a half hours away so they're hoping to use it every weekend or at least every second weekend."

There were three registered bidders for the property and Kerry said it really had a wow factor.

"It was a bit of a unique property in that is was on an 1800sq m block, it was beautifully presented and designed and I think the big shed was a huge attraction; it has room for all the boys toys and being so close and convenient to shopping, the tavern and the beach was certainly a selling point."