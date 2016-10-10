29°
Arrest following two armed robberies in Coffs Harbour

Keagan Elder
8th Oct 2016 3:00 PM
ARRESTED: A man will face court after he was arrested in relation to two armed robberies in Coffs Harbour.
ARRESTED: A man will face court after he was arrested in relation to two armed robberies in Coffs Harbour.

A MAN will face court after he was arrested in relation to two armed robberies in Coffs Harbour.

About 8.45pm on Saturday, May 7 a man armed with a machete and a small knife entered a supermarket on Bray St, Coffs Harbour.

He allegedly threatened two female staff and took money from the cash register.

A man returned to the location about 8.45pm on Saturday, May 14 and allegedly threatened two female employees with a machete.

He took money from the register and fled the store.

Both incidents were reported to police and a forensic examination was performed.

Following these investigations, police from Coffs Harbour Local Area Command executed a search warrants at a home in Coffs Harbour on September 27.

A number of items of interest were seized.

On Thursday, a 23-year-old man was arrested at a home in Cabarita Ave, Forster and charged with two counts of armed robbery and possession of ammunition without holding a licence.

The man was granted conditional bail and will appear in Forbes Local Court on Tuesday, November 15.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  armed robbery coffs harbour, coffs harbour police, knife, machete, police arrest

