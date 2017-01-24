Armed robbery at Nambucca Heads fast food outlet

Police were called to the outlet just after a man allegedly threatened a shop assistant with a knife.

A MAN, 31, has been charged following an armed robbery at a fast food outlet in Nambucca Heads overnight.

Police were called to the outlet on Monday night just after 8:10pm after the man allegedly threatened a shop assistant with a knife.

It is alleged the offender proceeded to walk behind the counter and steal an amount of cash before fleeing on foot.

Mid North Coast Local Area Command officers attended the scene.

Police canvassed nearby streets and it is alleged a man was located on Marshall Way, allegedly in the possession of a knife.

He was taken into custody and is due to appeared in Coffs Harbour Local Court today.