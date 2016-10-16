Are you an aspiring sparky?

Opportunities are now open for aspiring apprentices at Essential Energy.

AUSTRALIA'S largest electricity distribution network are recruiting 25 powerline apprentices to join its team.

Essential Energy is providing this opportunity is for people across regional and rural NSW of all ages and backgrounds.

The company's regional manager for North Coast, Brendon Neyland said promoting a multicultural workforce is an important value held by Essential Energy.

"As an equal opportunity employer, we want our workforce to reflect the local communities we serve and we value a diversity of backgrounds and experiences,” Mr Neyland said.

Apprenticeship locations include Dorrigo, Lismore, Ballina, Ewingsdale, Casino, Taree and Nambucca Heads. Successful applicants will begin their apprenticeships in February 2017.

Applications for the apprenticeships close on Sunday, October 23. To apply, visit Essential Energy website or email: careers@essentialenergy.com.au