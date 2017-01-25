29°
News

Are Coffs kids prepared for the future workforce?

Jasmine Minhas
| 25th Jan 2017 6:00 AM
One in two Australians are predicted to need skills in programming and software development to remain competitive in the 2030 job market.
One in two Australians are predicted to need skills in programming and software development to remain competitive in the 2030 job market. monkeybusinessimages

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

IT'S one of the most in-demand areas of work in Australia according to a report by Linkedin, yet there's a lack of those who have the skills for the job.

But local experts say there's massive potential for Coffs students.

Just off the back of figures by nbn revealing one in two Aussies need skills in programming and software development to remain competitive in the 2030 job market, local digital experts are highlighting the potential for Coffs to "ride the innovation wave” with new study incentives.

"The government has identified that skills and the outcomes of these courses will be imperative to the future of how we work, play, travel and communicate,” said Coffs TAFE NSW IT teacher Joanne Hinton.

"Whether it be through IT systems, delivering staff training online through virtual reality or creating today's games of the future, we are well equipped to deliver innovative courses right here in Coffs Harbour.”

The new VET Student Loans program, which grants loans of up to $10,000, means more adolescents in Coffs have a shot in taking part in the digital-heavy workforce.

Dr Stephen Saunders, Section Leader for Industry and Destination Development at Coffs Council says it's vital for courses in digital media and IT to be made available locally.

"Courses like these are imperative to ensure start-up business owners and entrepreneurs in our area can acquire these skills directly aiming at growing their business,” he said.

A report by nbn released today reveals that 81% of Aussie parents think their children should learn digital skills to prepare their children for the future workforce.

On the other hand, it's an ongoing and long-standing debate but with more than 82% of Australian teens already accessing the internet, the report reveals parents are biting their nails over a technological boom in education predicted for 2017.

Children's Technology and Learning Expert Dr Kristy Goodwin said education via digital platforms is an inevitable reality parents need to adapt to.

"The reality is children will continue to spend more and more time online, so rather than burying their heads in the sand and trying to limit the use of technology, I'd recommend parents try and prevent the 'digital zombie' effect by finding active ways or kids to engage with technology,” she said.

"For example, when students are coding, designing webpages or producing a movie, their minds are actively involved which uses higher order thinking skills instead of just passively consuming content.”

57% of parents fear that limited access to internet will have a negative impact on their child's education, according to the report.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  information technology linkedin programming software development tafe vet student loans

Please don't tell me to just chill and relax

Please don't tell me to just chill and relax

If you're about to skydive or swim with sharks no one would question these feelings, but for those with anxiety this is an everyday emotional roller coaster.

Are Coffs kids prepared for the future workforce?

One in two Australians are predicted to need skills in programming and software development to remain competitive in the 2030 job market.

Local digital experts say there's massive potential for Coffs kids.

Horse lovers enjoy their natural life at Coutts Crossing

Cherrie Davis and Paul Jones with some of their horses on their Coutts Crossing property.

PAUL and Cherrie Davis are lifelong horse lovers and riders.

PENSIONS: The changes affecting your hip pocket

PENSION: Know the 2017 asset test changes to the Aged Pension.

CHANGES to the Aged Pension assets test and taper rate explained.

Local Partners

Are Coffs kids prepared for the future workforce?

Local digital experts say there's massive potential for Coffs students to take part in one of the most in-demand areas of work in Australia.

Call for extra shark nets: 'We need to protect our children'

MORE NETS: Ballina Shire councillor Phil Meehan would like the State Government to consider installing a shark eco-barrier at the river beach near the Shaws Bay Caravan Park.

Councillor wants more protection

Toowoomba comedian becomes big hit on The Project

BIG NAME: Toowoomba comedian Damien Power will perform his new show Utopia at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March.

The Toowoomba comedian is preparing for his most hilarious show yet

Reconciling with stories of the past to build future

STORY TIME: Coffs aboriginal elders Aunty Bea Ballangarry and Mark Flanders hope to teach life lessons through stories.

Mark Flanders hopes stories will help shape the future

Fans invited to meet Jets at training session

FLYING IN: Catch the Newcastle Jets at the free training session at the international stadium on Thursday.

Catch up with the Newcastle Jets at the free training session

Aussies score big in Oscar nominations

Aussies score big in Oscar nominations

AMY Adams, Joel Edgerton and Tom Hanks snubbed.

Toowoomba comedian becomes big hit on The Project

BIG NAME: Toowoomba comedian Damien Power will perform his new show Utopia at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March.

The Toowoomba comedian is preparing for his most hilarious show yet

Why people are saying 2017 is the hardest ever Hottest 100

Flume - Never Be Like You is being favoured to win Triple Js Hottest 100.

Social media laments lack of great music ahead of Hottest 100

'Allo 'Allo! star Gorden Kaye has died

Gorden Kaye, pictured in Brisbane in 2007, found fame as a cafe owner Rene Artois in the iconic British television series ‘Allo ‘Allo!

ACTOR Gorden Kaye, from BBC comedy ‘Allo ‘Allo!, has died.

Veterans of Australian film see what SWIFF is all about

Dave Horsley of the Screenwave International Film Festival, actor Bryan Brown, and Dov Kornits from Filmink at the screenwave launch at element bar.

Coffs Coast's emerging film industry ahead to a screen near you

Lion roars to straight to No 1 at Aussie box office

Nicole Kidman, David Wenham and Sunny Pawar in a scene from the movie Lion.

THE Australian-made movie a hit, while Rogue One nears record mark.

Ozzy Osbourne fell asleep during his driving test

Not a good idea to give Ozzy a Ferrari

Impressive home with amazing ocean views

7 Stefan Close, Emerald Beach 2456

House 3 2 2 $749,000

Located in the ever popular "Emerald Heights Estate" and one of the most sought after streets, is this completely renovated, move in ready home. The home is...

Luxury Beachfront Investment Villa...

56/2 Firman Dr, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 3 3 1 $395,000

3 bedroom, air-conditioned and fully furnished luxury spa villa at Breakfree Resort Aanuka right on popular Diggers Beach in Coffs Harbour. With a guaranteed...

Investment income $1,020pwk gross when fully tenanted...

9 Avonleigh Drive, Boambee East 2452

House 6 2 2 $485,000

Currently the present owner has this home rented with six bedrooms individually renting. Showing a gross return of $1,020.00 per week when fully tenanted...

Your Very Own Beachside Resort

19 Parkes Drive, Korora 2450

House 4 3 2 $995,000

This sophisticated beach-side retreat combines pure luxury and premier resort style living in one magnificent package. Positioned perfectly to capture superb ocean...

&quot;Massive family home plus granny flat&quot;

56 Vera Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 6 3 6 $649,000 ...

From the moment you step through the front door you will be pleasantly surprised at the sheer size of this fabulous family home which also incorporates a separate...

An opportunity not to be missed!

5/175 Edinburgh Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 1 1 $399,000 ...

Living 'the dream' at the Jetty is now so affordable! Only a few minutes walk and your options are endlessâ¦swimming, beach walking, rock fishing, surfing...

A value packed cutie in the city!

26 Hill Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $345,000 ...

Wow what a treasure! Whether you're a first home buyer looking for a home with character, or an investor looking for strong returns, you just can't go wrong in...

&quot;City Smart&quot;

6 Eugourie Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $449,000

Are you a first home buyer looking for a neat, affordable brick & tile home? A retiree looking for an easy care option to a villa, that's only a 5min walk to the...

Beach at Your Door Step

2 Diggers Court, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 3 3 $869,000

Diggers Beach family home presented in A1 condition, main home is recently renovated throughout, the front entertainment deck has an ocean view and captures the...

A home that will tick all the boxes

54 Newmans Road, Woolgoolga 2456

House 5 3 4 $849,000

Perfectly positioned on the 681sqm elevated yet level allotment, this home offers the best in modern living with a fantastic aspect. The home itself has been well...

Why investors are flocking to Moranbah

Moranbah homes are selling like hotcakes, creating a supply problem

Investors are scrambling to get into the market

Auction breaks Moonee Beach sale record

RECORD PRICE: This Estuary Dr home sold for 1.355 million at the weekend

An Estuary Dr property has achieved a record residential price

Stockland's $150m pitch: Build it and they will come

Gladstone Marina. The Gladstone Regional Council offers a range of exciting job opportunities. Photo Contributed: Murray Ware.

Here's why we need to see Stockland upgrade start soon.

Steady growth in a Coffs buyer's market

Boambee stood out as the region's most expensive suburb for houses with a $650,000 median sale price.

Lower price ranges stand out as Coffs property best sellers

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

THIS YEAR: An artist impression of the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield.

Aveo Springfield unveiled this month, homes ready by July

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!