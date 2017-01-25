Are Coffs kids prepared for the future workforce?

One in two Australians are predicted to need skills in programming and software development to remain competitive in the 2030 job market.

IT'S one of the most in-demand areas of work in Australia according to a report by Linkedin, yet there's a lack of those who have the skills for the job.

But local experts say there's massive potential for Coffs students.

Just off the back of figures by nbn revealing one in two Aussies need skills in programming and software development to remain competitive in the 2030 job market, local digital experts are highlighting the potential for Coffs to "ride the innovation wave” with new study incentives.

"The government has identified that skills and the outcomes of these courses will be imperative to the future of how we work, play, travel and communicate,” said Coffs TAFE NSW IT teacher Joanne Hinton.

"Whether it be through IT systems, delivering staff training online through virtual reality or creating today's games of the future, we are well equipped to deliver innovative courses right here in Coffs Harbour.”

The new VET Student Loans program, which grants loans of up to $10,000, means more adolescents in Coffs have a shot in taking part in the digital-heavy workforce.

Dr Stephen Saunders, Section Leader for Industry and Destination Development at Coffs Council says it's vital for courses in digital media and IT to be made available locally.

"Courses like these are imperative to ensure start-up business owners and entrepreneurs in our area can acquire these skills directly aiming at growing their business,” he said.

A report by nbn released today reveals that 81% of Aussie parents think their children should learn digital skills to prepare their children for the future workforce.

On the other hand, it's an ongoing and long-standing debate but with more than 82% of Australian teens already accessing the internet, the report reveals parents are biting their nails over a technological boom in education predicted for 2017.

Children's Technology and Learning Expert Dr Kristy Goodwin said education via digital platforms is an inevitable reality parents need to adapt to.

"The reality is children will continue to spend more and more time online, so rather than burying their heads in the sand and trying to limit the use of technology, I'd recommend parents try and prevent the 'digital zombie' effect by finding active ways or kids to engage with technology,” she said.

"For example, when students are coding, designing webpages or producing a movie, their minds are actively involved which uses higher order thinking skills instead of just passively consuming content.”

57% of parents fear that limited access to internet will have a negative impact on their child's education, according to the report.