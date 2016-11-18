Another type of rally hits Coffs Harbour

MATCH SET: Coffs Harbour juniors can't wait to hit the court for the C.ex Coffs Northern NSW AMT and Junior Championships.

THIS weekend is your chance to witness a high performance rally of a different kind when our tennis elite compete in the 2016 C.ex Coffs Northern NSW AMT and Junior Championships.

Now running in its 36th year, the event attracts more than 150 of the top junior and open players from all over New South Wales and Queensland.

Sanctioned by Tennis Australia, this Australian Ranking Tournament offers players national points for both the open and junior events, in singles and doubles matches.

The Australian Money Tournament (AMT) is an open age event with players competing for prize money up to $3000 and coveted ranking points.

The Junior Championships are aimed at experienced young players under 18 years looking to improve their game and their ranking.

C.ex Coffs have come on board this year as major sponsors of the event hosted by Westside Tennis Club.

Resident coach Allan Pade from The Harbour Tennis Academy has been organising the event since 1998.

"It's always exciting to be staging this tournament here in Coffs Harbour especially as many of our own up-and-coming stars will be on show,” Pade said.

"Locals have the opportunity to see some of the best junior players in the state battle it out on our courts.”

To accommodate such a large tournament, organisers have spread play across three tennis club venues: Westside in King Street, Englands Park in Mildura Street and Sawtell.

Spectators are welcome to enjoy the action with matches starting from 8am Saturday and running through to the finals on Monday. For more information, visit www.tournaments.tennis.com.au