AND THE WINNER IS...: Gary McEvoy's shot of his border collie playing frisbee on the beach. Gary McEvoy

WHAT a tourism snapshot of the Coffs Coast our I Am Summer photography comp has proven to be in 2017.

Hundreds of stunning images have captured the essence of summer 2017.

Tough to call a winner, our judges settled on Gary's McEvoy's image of 'beach frisbee with his border collie.

"This totally natural capture perfectly epitomises summer, and what better way to spend a hot day then at the beach with family and man's best friend," The Advocate's chief photographer Trevor Veale said.

Nice Gary. Well done and happy snapping on your new Nikon camera.

Thank you to everyone who entered in helping to share the spirit of summer.