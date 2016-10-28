An 82m, six-storey rush

THE RACER: This giant family slide is coming to The Big Banana Fun Park with hopes it will be built by Christmas.

THE Big Banana will add another big claim to its bunch - one of Australia's largest downhill family slides.

The six-seater giant slide, nicely named The Racer, is coming soon.

The 82-metre long slide will be installed by Australian Waterslides and Leisure, between now and the December school holidays, replacing the old snow slope.

"We are very excited to bring this new family ride to the Coffs Coast, which will cater for a very wide array of people,” park general manager Michael Lockman said.

"It is expected to be the biggest slide of its kind in the country and makes good use of the existing snow slope facility.

"It's another great family attraction to help entice people to the region, which is our main goal in business. It will also have the ability to operate 12 months of the year and during rain, hail or shine.”

The Racer, which will be held together by 4000 bolts, will be 16-metres at its highest point, almost six storeys tall and just over six metres wide.