Amanda bounces on to next role on footy oval

GOING FORWARD: Amanda Guthrie was listed as a rookie umpire ahead of the AFL Women's season.

COFFS Harbour resident Amanda Guthrie could make history after she was rookie listed as an AFL women's umpire this season.

As a rookie umpire, Gutherie will get the same coaching as the AFLW umpires and more specialised remote development coaching.

Gutherie will take part in a AFLW match as an emergency umpire to experience a full match day.

"This has been a really positive experience, with clear pathways and good programs that are equally as supportive of country umpires as our city counterparts,” she said.

"This has opened doors that are completely unexpected.

"The chance to umpire in the big time is so close now and I'm really looking forward to the challenges that lay ahead.”

The inaugural AFL Women's (AFLW) competition starts this Friday.

AFL NSW/ACT state umpiring manager Damian Anderson said Gutherie's rate of development as a match official was incredible.

"Amanda only took up umpiring in the 2015 season and had time out last year following the birth of her daughter,” he said.

"To have less than two years experience and to be identified to be at AFLW rookie level is a phenomenal achievement.

"We want to give her every support to make that next step into a field umpire role in 2018.”

While Gutherie is on a path to become the first person from the North Coast to be cast into the AFL system, new local pathways are set to start this year for girls wanting to get into Australian rules football.

AFL North Coast will introduce a youth girls (13-17) competition with teams from Coffs Harbour, Grafton, Kempsey and Port Macquarie.

No previous experience is needed and qualified coaches will be at hand to teach girls the finer points of the game.

A number of come and try sessions were held in 2016 and attracted more than 60 girls.

Anybody interested in getting involved with the youth girls competition should phone AFL Northern NSW on 66596000 or visit the AFL North Coast Youth Girls Facebook page.