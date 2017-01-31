34°
Sport

Amanda bounces on to next role on footy oval

31st Jan 2017 5:00 PM
GOING FORWARD: Amanda Guthrie was listed as a rookie umpire ahead of the AFL Women's season.
GOING FORWARD: Amanda Guthrie was listed as a rookie umpire ahead of the AFL Women's season.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

COFFS Harbour resident Amanda Guthrie could make history after she was rookie listed as an AFL women's umpire this season.

As a rookie umpire, Gutherie will get the same coaching as the AFLW umpires and more specialised remote development coaching.

Gutherie will take part in a AFLW match as an emergency umpire to experience a full match day.

"This has been a really positive experience, with clear pathways and good programs that are equally as supportive of country umpires as our city counterparts,” she said.

"This has opened doors that are completely unexpected.

"The chance to umpire in the big time is so close now and I'm really looking forward to the challenges that lay ahead.”

The inaugural AFL Women's (AFLW) competition starts this Friday.

AFL NSW/ACT state umpiring manager Damian Anderson said Gutherie's rate of development as a match official was incredible.

"Amanda only took up umpiring in the 2015 season and had time out last year following the birth of her daughter,” he said.

"To have less than two years experience and to be identified to be at AFLW rookie level is a phenomenal achievement.

"We want to give her every support to make that next step into a field umpire role in 2018.”

While Gutherie is on a path to become the first person from the North Coast to be cast into the AFL system, new local pathways are set to start this year for girls wanting to get into Australian rules football.

AFL North Coast will introduce a youth girls (13-17) competition with teams from Coffs Harbour, Grafton, Kempsey and Port Macquarie.

No previous experience is needed and qualified coaches will be at hand to teach girls the finer points of the game.

A number of come and try sessions were held in 2016 and attracted more than 60 girls.

Anybody interested in getting involved with the youth girls competition should phone AFL Northern NSW on 66596000 or visit the AFL North Coast Youth Girls Facebook page.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  afl north coast afl womens australian rules football women's sport

Funnel webs on the prowl terrorising locals

Funnel webs on the prowl terrorising locals

Unlucky locals are warning fellow residents to be extra vigilant as large numbers of funnel web spiders are reported to be out on the prowl during the summer.

Amanda bounces on to next role on footy oval

GOING FORWARD: Amanda Guthrie was listed as a rookie umpire ahead of the AFL Women's season.

Amanda Guthrie could make history as rookie AFL women's umpire

Impressive tribute to the Year of the Rooster

PLENTY TO CROW ABOUT: Street Artist Ashley Johnston with the Year of the Rooster mural on the side of the Midway store.

Owners of the Midway Store have a right to be cocky with their mural

New roof for fire damaged facility

Alex Guise, manager of Biomass solutions Coffs Harbour.

Work started on the Biomass solutions building.

Local Partners

Impressive tribute to the Year of the Rooster

Owners of the Midway Store on Harbour Dr sure have a right to be cocky with their new mural.

Toys for boys - really?

This week's column from Business and Professional Women

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Toowoomba comedian becomes big hit on The Project

BIG NAME: Toowoomba comedian Damien Power will perform his new show Utopia at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March.

The Toowoomba comedian is preparing for his most hilarious show yet

Things to do on Australia Day on the Coffs Coast

FUN TIMES AHEAD: Toormina Hotel has a big day of family activities planned for Australia Day. Check out your local venues Facebook page for details.

Coffs Coast's Australia Day activities

WATCH: 800 Words stars talk about series return

WATCH: 800 Words stars talk about series return

ERIK Thomson and Michelle Langstone discuss Fiona and George's kiss and where it might lead.

Alter Bridge supports announced

Like A Storm announced as supports for Alter Bridge who will be touring AUstralia. Photo Contributed

New Zealand brothers announced as supports

Peter Capaldi quits from Doctor Who

Whovians, get those tissues ready - The Doctor is out of here.

My Kitchen Rules' return tops ratings

Manu Feildel and Pete Evans host the TV series My Kitchen Rules.

NINE'S Married At First Sight out-rated by Sevens' Bride & Prejudice

Medics called in for I'm A Celebrity drama

“One of them is actually in my ear, it is killing me”

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

For arts sake, new venue . . .

Are touring shows by-passing Coffs for lack of a suitable venue?

Funky Korora Beach Home!

11 Norman Hill Drive, Korora 2450

House 3 2 $549,000

The owners of this wonderful property have committed to a lifestyle change and are motivated to sell. Highly sought after locality within easy walking distance to...

Jetty Lifestyle Apartment - Brand New

2/144 Edinburgh Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Apartment 3 2 2 $809,000 ...

Located in the sought after Jetty precinct these cleverly designed apartments are in a boutique complex of only six. Apartment 2 comes with the extras, captures...

Room for the Family, the Horses and the Toys...

29A Gould Road, Bonville 2450

House 4 2 1 $649,000

An excellent opportunity for those seeking a tree change without the hassle of a long commute. This home is situated just 12 minutes south of Coffs CBD and even...

Sapphire Beachfront Apartment...

37/40 Solitary Islands Way, Sapphire Beach 2450

Apartment 3 2 2 $420,000

Located on the third floor of Sapphire Beachfront Apartments to maximise the ocean and island views, this 3 bedroom apartment features large, open plan living and...

Two adjoining sites - 1400m2. Dual-frontage R4 zoned on the CBD fringe.

102 Albany Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Commercial 5 2 $875,000 ...

An enviable lifestyle, thriving commercial precinct and vibrant cafÃ© culture define the central hub of Coffs Harbour. With projects such as the new Coffs Central...

Two adjoining sites! Dual-frontage R4 zoned on the CBD fringe!

102 Albany Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 2 $875,000 ...

An enviable lifestyle, thriving commercial precinct and vibrant cafÃ© culture define the central hub of Coffs Harbour. With projects such as the new Coffs Central...

Beach at Your Door Step

2 Diggers Court, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 3 3 $869,000

Diggers Beach family home presented in A1 condition, main home is recently renovated throughout, the front entertainment deck has an ocean view and captures the...

Exclusive Headland address with Unique Views.

6/1 Five Islands Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $850,000 ...

This immaculate villa terrace home is perfectly positioned capturing a unique snapshot of the best of what Coffs Harbour has on offer with breathtaking...

Modern Industrial Shed - Prime Location - Fully Let

4/13 Industrial Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

Commercial 0 0 Contact Agent

Centrally positioned in 'The Complex' and enjoying maximum exposure to busy Industrial Drive, this high profile unit is the perfect addition to your commercial...

Beachside Beauty - Family Oasis

6 Coastwatch Close, Korora 2450

House 5 3 2 Auction

Set in an idyllic elevated position in this prestigious beachside enclave, the home is a short walk to the Korora Bay Beach. Brilliantly designed to capture...

Love Yurts: Homeowners renting out backyard huts

Andrew Wise and Jen Brissenden show off their backyard yurt in Newcastle.

Homeowners are turning to the traditional huts known as yurts

You have to see this amazing house transformation

35 Mary St

You would never guess it was originally a rundown cottage

Auction breaks Moonee Beach sale record

RECORD PRICE: This Estuary Dr home sold for 1.355 million at the weekend

An Estuary Dr property has achieved a record residential price

EXCLUSIVE: The once-in-110 year property event you can't miss

ONLINE AUCTION: Rockhampton Real Estate princial Vince Agius is about to launch the Mt Morgan land release.

Grays Online will host its first ever online land auction next week

Why investors are flocking to Moranbah

Moranbah homes are selling like hotcakes, creating a supply problem

Investors are scrambling to get into the market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!