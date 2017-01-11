Always starting the day with a laugh

KOOKABURRA WHISPERER: Bruce Thomas saying g'day to a baby kookaburra that has started to visit his backyard.

BRUCE Thomas has always been a man who loves a laugh and so it seems he's found the perfect mate to share an early moring joke.

"You can't help but laugh back at them, when you have six of seven kookaburras in the tree laughing their heads off,” the well-known local photographer said.

After placing a few cubes of kangaroo meat on a railing for the local kookaburras Bruce has befriended one of the baby birds in his neighbourhood.

"The mother kookaburra started carrying the meat off to a nest and the next minute she was comng back with a baby.

"Now I wake up of a morning to a mixture of laughter and a few baby kookaburras cackling, because they can't laugh yet, it sounds like a bunch of strangled chooks out the back.

Ensuring the birds won't go hungry for the day, Bruce serves up some kangaroo cubes before the kookas head off hunting lizards and worms for the day.

"Apparently kookaburras are territorial and always nest in the same area,” Bruce said.

"These kookaburras seem to fly from Bongil Bongil National Park while taking a scout around the suburbs.”