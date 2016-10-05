Allergen season triggers asthma cases

ALLERGEN SEASON: NSW Ambulance paramedics attended more than 2000 asthma cases between 2014 and 2016 on the Mid North Coast. The majority were in the spring months.

THERE were five further asthma cases over the past week along the Coffs Coast, adding to more than 2500 ambulance asthma-related call outs on the Mid North Coast between 2014 and 2016.

Experts urged people with respiratory conditions, such as as asthma, to have a medical action plan due to an increase in environmental triggers in spring.

New South Wales Ambulance figures showed paramedics attended 21,737 callouts for asthma cases in the 2015-16 financial year, which was fewer than the 25,036 cases in the previous year.

On the Mid North Coast, paramedics attended 2554 cases between 2014 and 2016.

Professor of immunology and allergy at Western Sydney University, Connie Katelaris, said the warmer months increased the risk of asthma, allergies and hay fever because of an increase in pollen and seasonal airborne allergens.

Prof Katelaris, who heads the Sydney Pollen Count and Forecast, said the peak period for grass allergens was over a four to six week period between October and November.

She said it was important asthmatics updated their management plans with their doctor, made sure they were on preventatives and had reliever medication on hand.

For more information on what to do in an asthma emergency, visit asthmaaustralia.org.au.