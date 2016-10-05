24°
News

Allergen season triggers asthma cases

5th Oct 2016 10:00 AM
ALLERGEN SEASON: NSW Ambulance paramedics attended more than 2000 asthma cases between 2014 and 2016 on the Mid North Coast. The majority were in the spring months.
ALLERGEN SEASON: NSW Ambulance paramedics attended more than 2000 asthma cases between 2014 and 2016 on the Mid North Coast. The majority were in the spring months. Rob Wright/The Coffs Coast Advoc

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THERE were five further asthma cases over the past week along the Coffs Coast, adding to more than 2500 ambulance asthma-related call outs on the Mid North Coast between 2014 and 2016.

Experts urged people with respiratory conditions, such as as asthma, to have a medical action plan due to an increase in environmental triggers in spring.

New South Wales Ambulance figures showed paramedics attended 21,737 callouts for asthma cases in the 2015-16 financial year, which was fewer than the 25,036 cases in the previous year.

On the Mid North Coast, paramedics attended 2554 cases between 2014 and 2016.

Professor of immunology and allergy at Western Sydney University, Connie Katelaris, said the warmer months increased the risk of asthma, allergies and hay fever because of an increase in pollen and seasonal airborne allergens.

Prof Katelaris, who heads the Sydney Pollen Count and Forecast, said the peak period for grass allergens was over a four to six week period between October and November.

She said it was important asthmatics updated their management plans with their doctor, made sure they were on preventatives and had reliever medication on hand.

For more information on what to do in an asthma emergency, visit asthmaaustralia.org.au.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  allergies, asthma, emergency services, hay fever, mid north coast health

Allergen season triggers asthma cases

Allergen season triggers asthma cases

INCREASE in allergens leads to a heightened risk for asthmatics and allergy sufferers in warmer seasons.

TRAFFIC: Waterfall Way re-opened, Pacific Hwy slowdown

The Pacific Hwy southbound is congested through Coffs Harbour's CBD after a crash near Combine St this afternoon.

PACIFIC Hwy southbound congested after crash near Combine St

Indigenous trail a historic first for state forests

MEANINGFUL WALK: Uncle Trevor, Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser , Aunty Wendy and Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker officially opened the Gumgali Track at Korora Lookout today.

HISTORY was made at Korora Lookout today.

Temperature forecast to reach highest since April

MERCURY RISING: It is forecast to reach 30 degrees on Saturday in Coffs Harbour.

Weather tipped to reach 30 degrees at the weekend

Local Partners

Bridge could be closed for four months

One of the Clarence Valley's oldest operational bridges will undergo a restoration program in 2017

BUSHFIRE UPDATE: Camping grounds remain closed

While crowds flocked to the Australian National Goanna Pulling Championships at Wooli thick smoke from a bushfire burning nearby at Station Creek Rd was visible on Sunday, 2nd October, 2016.

Camping grounds remain closed as crews deepen containment lines

Neil Young brings The Monsanto Years to Bluesfest

In this May 18, 2016 photo, Neil Young poses for a portrait in Calabasas, Calif., to promote his new album, \"Earth.\" Available June 24, the album is a collection of 13 live songs interspersed with the sounds of crickets, frogs, crows, bees and other animals Young recorded in his backyard. The 70-year-old singer-songwriter said he didnt set out to make an album about the planet. The theme just emerged as he chose the best performances from his past year on tour. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

The Canadian will perform with Lukas Nelson's Promise of the Real

Latest deals and offers

Actor Ben Stiller has been battling cancer for two years

Actor Ben Stiller has been battling cancer for two years

The 50-year-old actor has admitted he was taken aback when doctors detected the life-threatening disease because it came "out of the blue".

Bindi Irwin opens up: "You're kind of like my soulmate"

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell open up in the first joint interview.

Bindi Irwin talks about her "soulmate" and whether she is engaged

Neil Young brings The Monsanto Years to Bluesfest

In this May 18, 2016 photo, Neil Young poses for a portrait in Calabasas, Calif., to promote his new album, \"Earth.\" Available June 24, the album is a collection of 13 live songs interspersed with the sounds of crickets, frogs, crows, bees and other animals Young recorded in his backyard. The 70-year-old singer-songwriter said he didnt set out to make an album about the planet. The theme just emerged as he chose the best performances from his past year on tour. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

The Canadian will perform with Lukas Nelson's Promise of the Real

Australian Survivor's Sue: I nearly pulled it off

Australian Survivor contestant Sue Clarke.

BABY boomer nearly topples show's core alliance.

Renowned lawyer celebrates anniversary with actor husband

Amal Clooney and her husband, George.

A civilised evening for Amal Clooney's second anniversary

Could you eat like Mark Wahlberg?

"Egg whites, Ezekiel bread and almond butter"

Madonna is suing building owners

Madonna filed a court case against owners of her apartment building

Excellent Investment Expect $380-$400pwk rent, Or Great For Starters

19/259 Linden Ave, Boambee East 2452

House 3 1 1 $340,000

What a fantastic investment property that is spacious and in a beautiful location! This level home features 3 good size bedrooms all with built in robes plus 3...

&quot;A Surprise Package&quot;

17 Hannaford Pl, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 1 $390,000

Featuring 3 bedrooms with built in robes & ceiling fans plus a converted single garage to a 4th bedroom, there is also a lovely new bathroom separate wc. Freshly...

&quot;Fabulous Level Family Home with Pool&quot;

10 Moreton Bay Ave, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 3 $519,000

This spacious and private 4 bedroom home is located in a very popular estate surrounded by quality homes. A stunning in ground pool complete with waterfall, solar...

&quot;Exudes Character &amp; Charm&quot;

95 Beryl Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 3 2 $429,000

Be amazed by the potential of this stunning home the moment you walk through the doors. This huge 5 bedroom home exudes character and charm and is set on a 697 sq...

Brand New &quot;Sawtell Ridge Estate&quot;

97 Mimiwali Dr, Bonville 2450

House 4 2 2 $549,000

Are you looking for that brand new family home close to Sawtell? Than look no further. Situated in the "Sawtell Ridge Estate" is this four bedroom + study home...

Capturing the Essence of Rural Living....

478b Dairyville Road, Upper Orara 2450

Rural 5 3 5 $945,000

Privately nestled away on a hilltop, this exceptional rural homestead has amazing views over the Orara West State Forest, Cedar Valley and Bindarri National...

Hesitateâ¦and you&#39;ll miss out!

8 Wagtail Close, Boambee East 2452

House 3 2 2 $449,000

After a home with space and the 'feel good factor'? Then this is for you! Located in a tightly held neighbourhood this home offers 3 good sized bedrooms with...

Pembroke Terrace Townhouse...

3/304 Harbour Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 1 1 $370,000

Located just across the road from The Promenade and Coffs Creek reserve, this townhouse offers the benefits of a "Jetty" address, with easy access to restaurants...

The Entertainer

18 Bakker Dr, Bonville 2450

House 6 3 3 $950,000

Nestled in a quiet and elite location this generous residence with light filled interiors combine to create a first class home. Designed to embrace easy care...

This will be...here today...gone tomorrow!

73 Loaders Lane, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $399,000

With no strata, this is a smart alternative to a villa...ideal for someone wanting the security of a fantastic neighbourhood and easy maintenance without the...

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

Spring property hard to find

SHORT ON SELLERS: Spring is yet to see the usual influx of vendors keen to sell.

Spring selling season off to a slow start

Coffs region is hot property

The region’s housing market is looking up, with projects on the radar in Tannum Sands and Boyne Island.

Units and houses are both pulling strong returns for Coffs