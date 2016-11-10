27°
All about number eight

Rachel Vercoe | 10th Nov 2016 3:00 PM
Dan Weiss from Bluebottles Brasserie with staff.
Dan Weiss from Bluebottles Brasserie with staff.

LOCALS enjoying a nice drink or meal were on the lookout for plates, cups, dockets and other objects featuring the number eight.

Bluebottles Brasserie celebrated its 888th day of ownership by partners Dan Weiss and Renee Chapman, with free food and beverages for some lucky customers.

The day, celebrated earlier this week, was the cafe's way of giving back to the community and getting customers involved in something fun and rewarding.

Through the element of surprise, people who came across the number eight, either on their cups, by sitting at the eighth table or even when coming in at the eighth hour, were rewarded with a free drink or meal.

"Customers are absolutely everything to us,” Mr Weiss said.

Caitey Reid and friend Daina Wilson who won a free cup of coffee.
Caitey Reid and friend Daina Wilson who won a free cup of coffee.

Bluebottles owner Dan Weiss said eight was his favourite number and he enjoyed keeping track of numbers.

Dan tracked when the 888th day of ownership was coming up and planned to do something fun for people dropping by the brasserie.

With such a big emphasis on customer service, Dan said they were giving away free meals and drinks throughout the day as their way of saying thanks to the community of Woolgoolga.

The brasserie has been awarded the Trip Advisor Certificate of Excellence for its third year in a row.

Coffs Coast Advocate
