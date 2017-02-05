Alarming cancer stats call for change

You've heard it before, but smoking is just one lifestyle factor which contributed to the 640 deaths on the Mid North Coast in 2016.

IT'S never an easy conversation to have, but with around 640 people having passed away and 1,890 diagnosed on the Mid North Coast throughout 2016, it needs to be had.

Overall 46,000 people Australians died from cancer in 2016, according to Cancer Australia. Deaths have increased from 17,032 in 1968 to 44,108 in 2013.

Thankfully, survival rates have risen 20% in the last 30 years.

Today is World Cancer Day, and the Cancer Institute NSW and the Mid North Coast Local Health District are encouraging locals to make a pledge to help change the future of cancer in the region.

"One third of cancers in Australia can be attributed to lifestyle factors including smoking, UV exposure, alcohol intake, diet and physical activity," said MNCLHD Senior Nurse Manager Cancer Services Carolyn Heise.

"By taking action to quit smoking, protect your skin, reduce alcohol, eat well and exercise, a person can reduce their risk of developing cancer."

Keeping up with relevant cancer screening is vital to ensure early detection, which increases chances of survival.

Fore more information visit cancerinsitute.org.au.