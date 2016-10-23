Airport set to reach new heights

IN A bid to increase tourism to the Coffs Coast the State Government has granted the Coffs Harbour Regional Airport more than $5 million in funding for an expansion.

Minister for Regional Development John Barilaro announced the NSW Government grant of $5.1 million was awarded to the Coffs Harbour City Council as part of the government's $110 million Restart NSW Regional Tourism Infrastructure Fund.

A spokesperson for Mr Barilaro said the grant was awarded to council in December 2015.

The RTIF funding is designed to facilitate critical regional infrastructure projects such as airports, rail trails and cruise terminals.

The upgrades to the Coffs Harbour Regional Airport are planned to include extensions to the runway apron area and upgrades to terminal facilities to improve services for both locals and visitors.

The spokesperson said it would be an investment for the future in terms of tourism for the Coffs Coast.

"The Coffs Harbour Regional Airport upgrade will accommodate high tourism growth and targets set out in the Destination Management Plan; support increasing overnight visitation; and contribute to positive economic growth in the area," the spokesperson said.

The Coffs Harbour Regional Airport is the only project to be upgraded on the Coffs Coast as part of the RITF grant.

Overall the State Government had contributed to 29 projects since June 2016, including 27 regional airports.

